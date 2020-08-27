The Madhya Pradesh Congress party had organized a membership drive cum workers meeting in Gwalior on 26th August that reportedly turned out to be a flop show. While local leaders were missing from the stage, the meeting could only start after two hours of the designated time.

As per the reports, the meeting ended only after ten minutes as no one turned up to get membership of the Congress Party. On the other hand, more than 75,000 people have already joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in the last few days in MP.

Local leaders were ignored

According to a report published in Nai Duniya, local leaders of Congress party refused to come on stage after they were asked to sit in the second row.

Many Congress leaders were missing

The Gwalior administration revoked the permission for the meeting on 25th August in the pretext of increasing cases of Covid-19 in the district. However, the permission was granted late night again after Congress leaders protested. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said on the permission issue that no one can stop them from holding a meeting.

The visuals of the meeting suggested that neither the leaders nor the workers cared about the social distancing. Many people were standing next to each other on the stage. The chairs that were placed in the hall were placed close to each other apparently to accommodate more workers.

Reports stated that many congress leaders, especially leaders from Chambal region were absent. only Sajjan Singh, PC Sharma and Jayavardhan Singh were there. Many MLAs were missing too.

The meeting started late but ended quickly Party leaders including Sajjan Singh Verma and Narmada Prasad Prajapati could not reach on time. They delayed arrival combined with other factors caused an overall delay of two hours in the meeting. Zee News Hindi quoted BJP’s Bhupendra Singh saying that it was a flop show. There were empty chairs, and the leaders were fighting with each other. The meeting ended in ten minutes after the press conference due to mismanagement and lack of new members to join the party.