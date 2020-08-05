Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Home Political History of India Was Narsimha Rao complicit in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Karsevaks? His personal...
News ReportsPolitical History of India
Updated:

Was Narsimha Rao complicit in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Karsevaks? His personal doctor doesn’t think so

As it is with a lot of other episodes during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Narasimha Rao's role in the demolition too will likely remain an enigma for a long time to come and perhaps, for eternity.

OpIndia Staff
Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister when Babri Masjid was demolished
Image Credit: Indian Express
4

When the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement is written, the role of one man will always remain an enigma. A soft-spoken man, P.B. Narasimha Rao was known to have the resolve necessary to enforce his writ when circumstances demanded it. However, on the 6th of December, 1992, the Prime Minister of India famous for ushering in an era of economic reforms watched silently as the Babri Masjid at Ram Janmabhoomi was brought crashing down by Karsevaks with hammer and tongs.

His detractors within the Congress party claim PV Narasimha Rao was hand in gloves with the key conspirators accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. It is alleged that he was fully aware of what was to happen and yet, he chose not to act and permitted things to unfold as per Rama’s writ. There appears to be a silent admission of this from the Bhaktas of Rama as well since he enjoys great respect among the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It is true, of course, that during the latter stages of his life and even after his death, PV Narasimha Rao enjoyed greater support from the politicians in the opposition camp than within his own party. It is under these circumstances that we must evaluate his actions on the fateful day of the destruction of the Babri Masjid.

It is a known fact that during the months leading to Demolition Day, he had considered dismissing the BJP government in the state. In his book ‘Ayodhya: 6th December 1992’, Narasimha Rao says that it is the prerogative of the Governor to inform the central government in case of law and order situation getting out of hand in the state and seek centre’s intervention.

However, Narasimha Rao said that as recently as five days before the eventual demolition, then Governor of Uttar Pradesh Satyanarayan Reddy communicated to the Centre the general law and order situation, especially on the communal aspect of things, were indeed satisfactory. The governor report, apparently, went so far as to state that although Karsevaks were gathering at Ayodhya in large numbers, they were peaceful.

The report stated, “There are reports that a large number of Kar Sevaks are reaching Ayodhya, but they are peaceful. In my opinion, at present, the time is not ripe for taking any drastic step like the dismissal of the UP government or the dissolution of the state assembly or the imposition of President’s rule in the state.”

The governor had apparently warned that should President’s rule be imposed in Uttar Pradesh, then the disputed structure might be damaged and communal riots may follow nationwide. “The Supreme Court’s refusal even to make the Central government a receiver for the limited and specific purpose of giving adequate protection to the disputed structure at Ayodhya is also a meaningful pointer,” Narasimha Rao stated, attempting to shift some of the blame to the Judiciary as well.

Narasimha Rao also pointed fingers at Rajiv Gandhi. “Indira Gandhi had various plans to develop Ayodhya. The political potential of this emotive issue was not lost on Mrs Gandhi. After her death, her son took over as the Prime Minister. From then on, a series of disastrous steps followed,” he said. Thus, as per Rao, he was bound by constitutional norms and historical precedent. He is said to have told his personal secretary, ‘How could a democratically elected Government be dismissed as a precautionary measure without any valid reason? Would it be constitutional? Won’t we attract the odium of having resorted to a blatantly unconstitutional act?’ 

K. Srinath Reddy, who was his personal physician then, believes that Narasimha was genuinely distressed the day when Babri Masjid was demolished. He recalled how he had rushed to meet Narasimha Rao after he watched the disputed structure being brought down, worried about the Prime Minister who was known to suffer from ailments related to the heart.

Reddy recalled much later, ‘As I expected, his heart was racing away… pulse was very fast… BP had risen. His face was glowering red, he was agitated.’ He stated further, ‘I am fairly convinced as a doctor that his personal reaction to the demolition was one of honest agitation. It is not that of a person who would have planned it or been complicit in it.’

If his physician’s description of his prevailing health situation is accurate, then it does appear that Narasimha Rao had no knowledge of what was to happen. It is known that he was personally trying to mediate a solution between the two sides and was trying to convince leaders of the Hindu organisation to provide assurances that the Masjid would not be damaged.

It is said that Narasimha Rao spent much of the November of 1992 holding secret talks with leaders of the BJP. It could never be said with certainty what was discussed in these talks. It is for these negotiations that many of his detractors believe that he was complicit in what transpired on the 6th of December, 1992.

As it is with a lot of other episodes during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Rao’s role in the demolition too will likely remain an enigma for a long time to come and perhaps, for eternity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbabri masjid demolition
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.
Read more

Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as they celebrate construction of Ram Mandir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Entertainment Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently Popular

News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
News Reports

“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi urges Muslims to pray for his death

OpIndia Staff -
Rizwi also strongly believes that Coronavirus is a myth and propagated to conceal failures of Modi government.
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a prolonged meltdown, announces a movie on Arnab Goswami, “Arnab, The News Prostitute”

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Gopal Varma vented his spleen against the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in a series of tweets on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

NASDAQ billboard at NYC’s Times Square not to beam Lord Ram’s image after petitions by Muslim groups

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims groups in New York have objetected to the plan of displaying the images of Lord Ram on the large LED screens of Times Square on Bhoomi Pujan day.
Read more
Opinions

Why it’s wrong to call Aatish Taseer a ‘bastard’ even if he is one

Sanghamitra -
All Amit Shah ever did to Taseer was revoke a privilege that allowed him to circumvent the usual visa application process that common people go through.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

Was Narsimha Rao complicit in the demolition of Babri Masjid by Karsevaks? His personal doctor doesn’t think so

OpIndia Staff -
His detractors within the Congress party claim PV Narasimha Rao was complicit in the Babri Masjid Demolition.
Read more
News Reports

Live: Prime Minister Modi to do Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on 5th August 2020
Read more
Social Media

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi hallucinates, claims demolished disputed structure is ‘alive’

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi has been venting out his anger in Congress leaders too, for supporting the Ram Mandir.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: Footage from November 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing upon Karsevaks with casualties believed to be in hundreds

OpIndia Staff -
Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mesmerizing photos and videos of Ayodhya Nagri ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Ayodhya Nagri has been decorated with all the glory and grandeur ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord...

OpIndia Staff -
RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.
Read more
News Reports

‘Situations do not last forever’: All India Muslim Personal Law Board issues a menacing threat on the eve of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Comparing Babri Masjid to Turkey's newly converted mosque 'Hagia Sophia', the Muslim Personal Board said, "Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid".
Read more
News Reports

Veer Savarkar’s prophecy ‘The day Hindus unite, Congress leaders will wear janeu over the coat’ comes true as they celebrate construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari have posted tweets, welcoming the Bhoomi pujan ceremony and extending their support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Read more
Entertainment

Hussain Haidry rues inaction by ‘progressive non-Muslims’ for not protesting against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Hussain Haidry lamented that people should have hit the streets and stalled the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Read more
Entertainment

Aditya Thackeray finally breaks his silence on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and allegations of ‘cover-up’: Here is what he said

Jhankar Mohta -
Aditya Thackeray has given statement days after reports linked him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more

Related Articles

Connect with us

238,908FansLike
421,565FollowersFollow
289,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com