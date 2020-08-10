Monday, August 10, 2020
Nepal: KP Oli insists that Madi municipality is ‘Ayodhyapuri’, plans to build Mandir and do Bhoomi Pujan there

Oli has recently developed the habit of claiming everything Indian as Nepali. He had earlier claimed Indian territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepali.

OpIndia Staff
Oli wants to develop Ayodhyapuri
Nepal's PM Oli to develop Ayodhyapuri as Bhagwan Ram's birthplace (Image: South Asian Monitor)
1

It may sound bizarre but Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not planning to step back from his “belief” that Bhagwan Ram was from Nepal. After claiming Bhagwan Ram was a Nepali sometime back on Bhanu Jayanti Day, he has now come up with a plan to develop areas under the Madi municipality in Chitwan district as ‘Ayodhyapuri’, where he thinks Lord Ram was actually born.

According to reports published in Nepali media, The PM called Shivahari Subedi, chairperson, Madi Municipality on 7th August and Mayor Thakur Prasad Dhakal, Mayor, Madi Municipality on 8th August to discuss his vision to develop the area. The Himalayan Times quoted Subedi saying ‘PM told the delegation that he believes Lord Ram was born in Nepal’s ‘Ayodhyapuri’ and not in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India.

PM Oli wants to collect evidence via excavation

PM Oli has formed a team to consult locals on how they can promote Ayodhyapuri and preserve the historical evidence. Subedi said, “We also believe that the area from Ayodhyapuri of Chitwan to Balmiki Ashram in Thori, Parsa, was Lord Ram’s birthplace.” Dil Kumari Rawal, National Assembly Lawmaker, said that PM had ordered the delegation to start excavation in Ayodhyapuri area to collect more evidence.

According to a report in WION news, PM Oli has said that the development of Ayodhyapuri will start on Ram Navami by placing idols of Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman.

Criticism from within the ruling party

Bamdev Gautam, the vice-chairperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, said that PM is making claims without any evidence. There is an internal turf-war going on within the ruling party which is believed to be one of the reasons of such statements by PM Oli.

Oli has recently developed the habit of claiming everything Indian as Nepali. He had earlier claimed Indian territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepali. The communist government had even released a new map showing the above mentioned territories as Nepali.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

PM Oli’s remarks came in the light of Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir that was celebrated on 5th August. PM Modi, along with 174 leaders and saints were present for the ceremony. The Ram Mandir may take around 3.5 years to complete.

