Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan scheduled for 5th August, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has released first visuals of the proposed structure of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The Trust posted the images on Twitter and said, “Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.”

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।



जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.



Here are some photos of the proposed model.



The construction of Ram Mandir will take around 3.5 years to complete. The trust also posted a few 3D images of the interiors of the proposed structure.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर भव्यता और दिव्यता की अद्वितीय कृति के रूप में विश्व पटल पर उभरेगा।



मन्दिर के आंतरिक और बाह्य स्वरूप के कुछ और चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur.



Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir

On 5th August 2020, Ram Bhakts around the world will witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment of Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the stage with prominent leaders and saints for the occasion. 175 people have been invited to the event. In a tweet, the Trust said, “Sacred soil from more than 2000 teerth sthan and water from more than 100 rivers has been brought to Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan.” The Trust has urged all the Ram Bhakts to distribute Prasad while following all precautions laid down for Covid-19 pandemic.