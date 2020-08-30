Sunday, August 30, 2020
Ranvir Shorey says he was abused by Pooja Bhatt, calls allegations of abuse against him a ‘sustained defamatory and malicious PR campaign’

Pooja Bhatt had claimed that Ranvir Shorey was an alcohlic who used to beat her up. She claimed that the accomplished actor was abusive, drank too much and on one particular instance, had beaten her in a drunken state.

OpIndia Staff
Ranvir Shorey has revealed on microblogging site Twitter that he was abused by Pooja Bhatt, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt. He made the comments in response to a tweet which shared the link to a report where the allegations made by the Bollywood star was mentioned. He called the allegations a ‘sustained defamatory and malicious PR campaign’.

Pooja Bhatt had claimed that Ranvir Shorey was an alcohlic who used to beat her up. She claimed that the accomplished actor was abusive, drank too much and on one particular instance, had beaten her in a drunken state. They had previously been engaged to each other and were in a live-in relationship.

The actor claimed that a man that was shown with Pooja Bhatt in multiple photos in the report, Manish Makhija, her husband once upon a time, happened to be his best friend right until the ‘incident’ who later married her. Ranvir Shorey said that “All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used.”

The Mahesh Bhatt family has been in news recently due to his alleged involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The unfortunate death has threatened to reveal the dark underbelly of Bollywood as police investigation into the matter keeps throwing a new twist everyday.

