Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claims he had turned down a £175,000 county cricket contract...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claims he had turned down a £175,000 county cricket contract to fight Kargil War

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar, image courtesy: MyNation
5

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday made a sensational claim stating that he had rejected a 175,000-pound county cricket contract with Nottinghamshire in England to fight the war in Kargil.

Speaking to ARY News, Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he was ready to turn down the lucrative country cricket contract to fight for his country.

“People hardly know about this story. I had a 175,000-pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002, I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened. I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said war is about to start and we’ll die together. I left county [cricket] twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight,” Akhtar was quoted as saying.

He further said, “When the planes (from India) came and downed some of our trees, that was a big loss for us. They dropped 6-7 trees and we are really putting a lot of focus on trees now. I was very hurt about this. I was feeling dizzy when I woke up that day and my wife told me to calm down. But until the next day when I saw the news, that continued. I know the inside story of what happened on the next day, I’m from Rawalpindi and I know GHQ”. 

The Kargil war broke out after Pakistani soldiers disguised as Kashmiri terrorist sat in positions on the Line of Control (LOC). The war which started on May 2, 1999, lasted till July 26 after Indian Army ousted the Pakistani intruders from Indian bunkers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.

‘Filing criminal charges against woman not against feminism’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law takes on Barkha Dutt’s interview with Sushant’s ‘therapist’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that it was Rhea who was seeking treatment for Sushant Singh Rajput and not Sushant himself

“I will rape you and cut you into four pieces”: Sameer Ahmed had threatened a girl in Delhi’s Maujpur area a day before riots...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
Delhi girl says that her neighbour Sameer Ahmed threatened to rape and murder her just days ahead of northeast riots.

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claims he had turned down a £175,000 county cricket contract to fight Kargil War

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he was ready to turn down a county cricket contract to fight for his country during the Kargil war
Read more
News Reports

After Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Reports emerge saying Mumbai police ‘inadvertently deleted’ case files of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager’s suicide, Mumbai police deny the claim

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police deny reports that they have ‘inadvertently deleted’ case files related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

This is how the temporary Mandir of Ram Lalla came up in Ayodhya after the demolition in 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Satyanarayan Maurya narrates how they had to quickly build temporary Mandir for Ram Lalla before police arrived in 1992
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more
Crime

Money spent from bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput multiple times to purchase Puja material, former office boy confirms ‘black magic angle’

OpIndia Staff -
Former office boy Ram alleged that Rhea gave medications to Sushant Singh Rajput and had changed his happy life into a melancholic one
Read more
News Reports

PETA files petition in Madras HC to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her home at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry again

OpIndia Staff -
After Lakshmi the Elephant returned to Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, PETA files petition in Madras HC to remove it again
Read more

Connect with us

238,560FansLike
419,892FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com