In a viral video, Samajwadi party leader Abu Asim Azmi was seen flouting social distancing guidelines, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. He was spotted amidst a huge gathering of people who had come to celebrate his birthday. In the same event, he was seen brandishing a sword in violation of the law. In another bizarre video, the said politician was seen sitting on a sofa and slicing a cake with a sword, instead of a knife.

Netizens demand action against Abu Asim Azmi

However, an MLA celebrating his birthday flouting social distancing norms and using a sword did not go down well with social media users. While tagging the Mumbai police, a Twitter user asked whether any strict action would be taken against him.

Another Twitter user, Laxminarrayan Shetty, rebuked the Samajwadi Party MLA and said, “(He) seems to have forgotten that he lives in India and not some banana republic! What sort of a politician who’s a current MLA uses a sword to cut his birthday cake?” He further tagged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and demanded ‘punitive action’ against Azmi.

MLA Abu Asim Azmi seems to have forgotten that he lives in India & not some banana republic!What sort of a politician who’s a current MLA uses a sword to cut his birthday cake? @OfficeofUT & @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice must immediately take punitive action against this man(1/n) pic.twitter.com/kosDlhoaPT — Laxminarrayan Shettyy (@LNS2208) August 9, 2020

A Twitter user, Binu Varghese said that the actions of Azmi violate the Arms Act and several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He inquired, “Will the Police take some action against him as done with common citizens in similar incidents ?”

MLA Abu Asim Azmi Voilates sections of IPC, Arms Act by using a sword for birthday cake cutting. Will the Police take some action against him as done with common citizens in similar incidents ?@AnilDeshmukhNCP @AUThackeray @MumbaiPolice @Saamanaonline @MumbaiMirror @KiritSomaiya pic.twitter.com/TWXLqUOJue — Dr Binu Varghese (@SabSeTezz1) August 9, 2020

Man arrested for cutting 25 cakes with a sword

Last month, the Mumbai police had arrested a 25-year-old man named Haris Khan after a video of him cutting 25 birthday cakes with a sword went viral on social media. The cops had also booked 30 others for taking part in the celebrations without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines, following a complaint by activist Mohsin Shaikh. Assistant Police Inspector (Bandra) Hemant Phad informed that appropriate action would be taken against the accused and those who attended the event. He also stated the sword that was used to cut the cakes had been recovered by the police.