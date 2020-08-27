Thursday, August 27, 2020
Man from Jammu and Kashmir arrested by CRPF near Parliament building in Delhi due to suspicious movements

He was nabbed near Vijay Chowk outside the Parliament House where he was allegedly roaming in suspicious circumstances.

OpIndia Staff
Suspect caught near Parliament
CRPF nabbed suspect near parliament in Delhi (Image: Zee News)
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested a man due to his suspicious activities from Vijay Chowk in Delhi on 26th August. He was nabbed near Vijay Chowk outside the Parliament House where he was allegedly roaming in suspicious circumstances.

The man had two IDs, on driving license his name was mentioned as Firdaus while on Aadhaar card it was mentioned Manzoor Ahmed Ahanger. According to the reports, he claimed to be from Rathsoon Beerwah in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He told CRPF personnel that he had made a couple of rounds around the Parliament House,

During the initial questioning, he tried to give misleading information to the CRPF officials. They found a document in his possession that contained some information in code words. The CRPF officials said that he was changing his statements that raised suspicion. At first, he said that he had come to Delhi in 2016. Then he claimed that he visited Delhi during the Covid-19 lockdown and has been staying in Delhi since.

His identity is not confirmed yet. He claimed that he stayed in Jamia locality and then moved to Jama Masjid area in Nizamuddin. CRPF handed over the suspect to the Delhi Police. He is in police custody, and they are questioning him at the Parliament House Police Station. Delhi Police has shared his information with other security agencies as well.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

