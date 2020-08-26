Wednesday, August 26, 2020

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Telangana: 2 cases of COVID-19 reinfection detected, experts to probe if it is caused by different strains of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Two medical professionals from private hospitals have been reportedly reinfected by coronavirus in Hyderabad
Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un ‘resurrects’ again after reports of him being dead or in coma surface

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Recently, reports of the North Korean leader being dead or lying in a coma had surfaced again, fuelling speculations that his sister may soon assume the leadership.
Devika Rotawan, the youngest witness to testify against Ajmal Kasab, moves Bombay HC seeking compensation from Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
The 21-year-old Devika Rotawan was the youngest witness to testify against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Read how PM Modi ensured Maharashtra girl Swapnali Sutar who had to climb top of the hill for internet connectivity does not miss her online classes

Prime Minister Modi’s office came to the rescue of Swapnali Sutar, a resident of Dariste village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra to ensure that she does not miss her online classes due to Internet connectivity. Few days back, an image had gone viral where a young girl was sitting inside a makeshift shed on top of a hill with her books. She had to climb the hill to get internet connectivity so she does not miss her online class.

Due to the Chinese coronavirus lockdown, schools and colleges are shut and most classes are being taken online. Because of lack of connectivity inside her house, Swapnali could not attend online classes conducted by the Mumbai Veterinary College. Her brothers then helped her build a shed on top a hill two kilometres away so that her mobile could catch the signal and she could attend her online classes. 

Originally, it was reported on social media that she is one Sunita who is preparing for MBBS, but later it was clarified that her name is actually Swapnali Sutar.

As reported by All India Radio, when PMO got to know of Sutar’s ordeal, officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Bharat Net reached her village and laid down required cables from gram panchayat directly to her home.

PM Modi shares mesmerising visuals of water cascading at Sun Temple at Modhera. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Built after 1026 CE during the reign of Bhima I of Chaulukya dynasty, the temple is dedicated to the Sun God.
NIA files 13,500 page charge sheet in Pulwama terror attack, names Pakistani nationals including JeM chief Masood Azhar

OpIndia Staff -
NIA has named number of Pakistani nationals including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar in the 13,500 page charge sheet for Pulwama terror attack
Prayagraj Police registers complaint against vile YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ for abusing Hindu Gods, issuing threats

OpIndia Staff -
The woman calling herself Heer Khan has now made the hateful video private on YouTube. She has also hidden the videos where her face was visible.
Footprints Publication to publish ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ in Tamil

OpIndia Staff -
Chennai-based Footprints Publication will publish Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in Tamil.
