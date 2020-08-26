Prime Minister Modi’s office came to the rescue of Swapnali Sutar, a resident of Dariste village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra to ensure that she does not miss her online classes due to Internet connectivity. Few days back, an image had gone viral where a young girl was sitting inside a makeshift shed on top of a hill with her books. She had to climb the hill to get internet connectivity so she does not miss her online class.

Due to the Chinese coronavirus lockdown, schools and colleges are shut and most classes are being taken online. Because of lack of connectivity inside her house, Swapnali could not attend online classes conducted by the Mumbai Veterinary College. Her brothers then helped her build a shed on top a hill two kilometres away so that her mobile could catch the signal and she could attend her online classes.

Originally, it was reported on social media that she is one Sunita who is preparing for MBBS, but later it was clarified that her name is actually Swapnali Sutar.

As reported by All India Radio, when PMO got to know of Sutar’s ordeal, officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Bharat Net reached her village and laid down required cables from gram panchayat directly to her home.