Times Network top management executive accused of sexual harassment, complaint filed

Times Network’s top management executive has reportedly been accused of sexual harassment by his former colleague. Without naming the media house, Indian Express had reported that Mumbai Police filed a complaint of sexual harassment against a ‘top media executive’ over allegations of sexual harassment.

As per the report, the complainant is a senior female journalist who worked with the said organisation was allegedly sexually harassed from April 2008 to August 2020. She has claimed that the accused touched her inappropriately and demanded sexual favours. When she refused to comply, she was allegedly fired from the organisation.

The woman had approached Bandra Police station but later was transferred to NM Joshi Marg Police station. A case under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354 (A) (assault or criminal force on woman with intend to outrage her modesty), 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Times Network on Sunday issued a statement calling the allegations ‘frivolous’ and ‘malicious’.

Times Network stated that the said journalist’s services were terminated due to coronavirus-related and/or performance-related restructuring. Calling her complaint ‘motivated’, Times Network said during her 12 year tenure she had not made any such allegations of sexual harassment.

Times Network has also filed a complaint of blackmail and criminal intimidation against the woman.