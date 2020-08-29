West Bengal: TMC politician assaults women with sticks; video goes viral

On Wednesday, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader named Shivram Pandit had physically assaulted women in broad daylight in the Garhbeta town of West Medinipur, reported Sangbad Pratidin. The incident took place at the backdrop of a land dispute between the accused and his neighbours.

Reportedly, Shivram, who is a resident of Dhadika, has vacant land in front of his house. The property had become a bone of contention between him and his neighbours. On August 26, the TMC politician had a verbal confrontation with his neighbours owing to the land dispute. However, the matter escalated when Shivram got hold of a bamboo stick and began assaulting the women in the area. Later, the victims were able to seize the stick from the accused and thrashed him in return.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the TMC politician is seen hitting three women with bamboo sticks over the land dispute. “Dekho Shivram Pandit Trinamool er lok akhana may der attachar korcha… Dekhen kibhava mardhor korlo (Look how TMC worker Shivram Pandit is committing atrocities on women… See how he has assaulted women). Amidst the chaos, the injured victims were escorted by other women in the area.“

As per the report, several people were injured in the confrontation. And while the two sides have confessed to engaging in a physical confrontation, the police are now investigating whether there were other reasons that triggered the violence.