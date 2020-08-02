Sunday, August 2, 2020
Updated:

28-year-old fast of 81-year-old Urmila Chaturvedi to end with Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

In 1992, Urmila Chaturvedi of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh had vowed that she would only eat fruits till the construction of the Ram Mandir begins in Ayodhya

Urmila Chaturvedi
Urmila Chaturvedi (News18 Photo)
In 1992, Urmila Chaturvedi in Jabalpur vowed not to eat grains and practice fast till the construction of Ram Mandir begins in Ayodhya. After 28 years of fasting, the time has arrived for her to take blessings of Bhagwan Ram and break her fast. The family, who supported her during her fast, are happy that she will finally eat grains. For 28 years, Urmila survived all these years on fruits.

81-year-old Chaturvedi lives in Vijay Nagar area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. In 1992, when the disputed structure of the Babri Masjid was brought down, and riots broke in the country, she vowed that she would only eat fruits till the construction of the Ram Mandir begins in Ayodhya. Her vow to fast till Ram Mandir is constructed was first reported in November 2019 when the Supreme Court of India gave the verdict in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and ordered the government of India to form a trust to take care of the construction of the temple. At that time PTI quoted her son Amit Chaturvedi who said, “My mother was on a fruit and milk diet for the past 27 years. She was 54 at the time when she started this. She is very happy with the Supreme Court verdict.”

Urmila Chaturvedi was pleased with the decision. She said it took 28 years for the decision to come, but she is relieved that Ram Mandir will stand on its actual place. During these 28 years, she lost many relatives because of her fast. Many persuaded her to start eating grains, but she remained adamant. Her family’s support was always with her, and she was awarded for her courage and dedication in the public forum many times. Her family is planning to take her to Ayodhya and break her fast at the banks of Saryu River as soon as possible. Though Urmila Chaturvedi wanted to participate in the construction of the temple along with her family, but Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the plan.

Bhoomi pujan on 5th August

The Ram Janmbhoomi Trust has finalized 5th August for Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the ceremony. He will place a 22.6 KG silver brick in the foundation. Many prominent leaders and saints are also going to take part in the ceremony. On 5th August, Bhagwan Ram’s portraits will be beamed on Times Square, New York. The Indian community in the US is organizing the event.

