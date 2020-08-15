Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against Kamruddin, Alamgir, Ahmad and several others for molesting a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against Kamruddin, Alamgir, Ahmad and several others for molesting a teenage girl and assaulting her family

A Muslim mob attacked the villagers in Tandwa Bankatwa with sharp weapons and rods after they protested against the molestation of a teenage girl by some members of the Muslim community

OpIndia Staff
FIR filed against Muslim mob for assault, including attempt of murder,
Muslim mob attack villagers for opposing molestation of a teenage girl(Source: Jagran)
113

A teenage girl was molested by some members of the Muslim community in Tandwa Bankatwa village of Bhinga town of Uttar Pradesh. When the molesters were opposed and their actions were condemned, they instead created a ruckus over the matter.

Armed with sticks and sharp weapons, the accused barged into the houses of the victim’s family and attacked her relatives. About 8 people have been injured in the incident. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.

According to a report published in Jagran, a case has been filed against Mijan, Meraj Ahmad, Samsud, Samuddin, Alamgir, Kamruddin, Mehtab Alam and Gulzar and 25 unidentified men under various charges including assault, attempted murder and many others.

Members of Muslim community molested a teenage girl returning with her father

The incident occurred when a teenage girl was returning home from a clinic with her father Manohar Lal Yadav. While they were returning, Meraj and Samsud, who were sitting at a tea shop, passed lewd remarks for the girl. When her father opposed the indecent comments made against his daughter, he was abused and assaulted by the duo.

- Advertisement -

Hearing the commotion, Sipahi, Sanvli, Durgesh and Dilip ran from their house to rescue the teenage girl and her father. However, by then, a huge mob of Muslims had gathered at the spot. The accused, along with others, attacked the victim’s father with sticks and other weapons. This sparked panic among the people and they rushed to their homes, locking themselves in, for the fear of being beaten up by the violent mob.

However, the rampaging mob continued its assault as the assailants started barging in the houses of the nearby people who had gathered in the region and charging them with axe and batons.

In the meantime, the assaulters attacked Sanvli with the intention of killing him. Other members of family were also beaten up. The police arrived at the spot and took control of the situation. The injured were admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. Sanvli, who has been badly injured in the attack, has been transferred to a hospital in Lucknow.

Police SHO abruptly disconnects call when asked about the incident

When OpIndia contacted the Station Head Officer of the Bhinga police station, he abruptly disconnected the call after dodging questions about the incident. When he was contacted again, he claimed that he is not authorised to speak on the matter and referred us to the media cell of the police. However, the contact number of the media cell shared by the Police SHO is out of coverage area. We will update the story as soon as we get more details of the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Guest Author -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on Pm Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Indian scientists make space bricks with ‘urine’ as claimed by NDTV? Not really: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV claimed that Indian scientists were using urine to make space bricks when the scientists were, in fact, using urea.
Read more

The Communist betrayal of the Hindus on Direct Action Day and support for the Pakistan Demand

Political History of India Avik Sarkar -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) was one such organisation that left an obtrusive footprint upon the history of the mass independence movement, for reasons good and bad, significantly, for betrayal during Direct Action Day

Operation Polo: When India annexed Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakars, the suppression of Hindus and the role of Nehru

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
On the midnight of August 15th 1947, India gained its independence from the British and was partitioned into two countries- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan

On its first Independence Day since the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, India must pledge to return Kashi-Mathura to its true inheritors

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The 74th Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and it is a momentous occasion for the country for more reasons than one.

Made in India Coronavirus vaccine soon? Here is what PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the vaccine is being developed in India for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Guest Author -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on Pm Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.
Read more
Specials

Independence Day: Remembering the forgotten freedom fighters from Northeast India

OpIndia Staff -
On this occasion of 74th Independence Day, let us remember five such freedom fighters from the North East India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against Kamruddin, Alamgir, Ahmad and several others for molesting a teenage girl and assaulting her family

OpIndia Staff -
After family of a girl and others protested against uslim youths passing lewd comments on her, they were assaulted by a Muslim mob
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP booth worker killed in scuffle with TMC miscreants during flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Another BJP worker, block general secretary Smarajit Samanta was seriously injured in the attack by TMC goons in West Bengal
Read more
Opinions

Why my little Haryana village celebrated Diwali on the 5th of August

Sharad Yadav -
Late evening on the 5th of August when I called my 17-year-old cousin, I could see several glowing Diyas in his house
Read more
Opinions

On this Independence Day, here is why the Govt of India must pledge to root out toxic ideology of Gender Identity Politics

K Bhattacharjee -
The government must undertake concrete measures to prevent the mainstreaming of the ideology of Gender Identity politics.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Indian scientists make space bricks with ‘urine’ as claimed by NDTV? Not really: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV claimed that Indian scientists were using urine to make space bricks when the scientists were, in fact, using urea.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Outrage grows in Somalia as bill legitimising child marriage tabled in Parliament, UN and other international bodies criticise the move

OpIndia Staff -
Bill tabled in Somalia parliament legalizing marriage of girls without their consent once they achieve sexual maturity
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
430,663FollowersFollow
301,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com