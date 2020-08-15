A teenage girl was molested by some members of the Muslim community in Tandwa Bankatwa village of Bhinga town of Uttar Pradesh. When the molesters were opposed and their actions were condemned, they instead created a ruckus over the matter.

Armed with sticks and sharp weapons, the accused barged into the houses of the victim’s family and attacked her relatives. About 8 people have been injured in the incident. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.

According to a report published in Jagran, a case has been filed against Mijan, Meraj Ahmad, Samsud, Samuddin, Alamgir, Kamruddin, Mehtab Alam and Gulzar and 25 unidentified men under various charges including assault, attempted murder and many others.

Members of Muslim community molested a teenage girl returning with her father

The incident occurred when a teenage girl was returning home from a clinic with her father Manohar Lal Yadav. While they were returning, Meraj and Samsud, who were sitting at a tea shop, passed lewd remarks for the girl. When her father opposed the indecent comments made against his daughter, he was abused and assaulted by the duo.

Hearing the commotion, Sipahi, Sanvli, Durgesh and Dilip ran from their house to rescue the teenage girl and her father. However, by then, a huge mob of Muslims had gathered at the spot. The accused, along with others, attacked the victim’s father with sticks and other weapons. This sparked panic among the people and they rushed to their homes, locking themselves in, for the fear of being beaten up by the violent mob.

However, the rampaging mob continued its assault as the assailants started barging in the houses of the nearby people who had gathered in the region and charging them with axe and batons.

In the meantime, the assaulters attacked Sanvli with the intention of killing him. Other members of family were also beaten up. The police arrived at the spot and took control of the situation. The injured were admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. Sanvli, who has been badly injured in the attack, has been transferred to a hospital in Lucknow.

Police SHO abruptly disconnects call when asked about the incident

When OpIndia contacted the Station Head Officer of the Bhinga police station, he abruptly disconnected the call after dodging questions about the incident. When he was contacted again, he claimed that he is not authorised to speak on the matter and referred us to the media cell of the police. However, the contact number of the media cell shared by the Police SHO is out of coverage area. We will update the story as soon as we get more details of the case.