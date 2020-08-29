Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday revealed that only 0.29% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support. He added that an additional 1.93% are in ICU and 2.88% of the cases are on oxygen support. He also said that more than 9 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Health Minister informed the GOM that only 0.29% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, 1.93% on ICU & 2.88% of cases are on oxygen support. More than 9 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours: Govt of India https://t.co/YVtrcyno9t — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

According to the MoHFW website, there are currently 752424 active cases in the country. This would mean that there are roughly around 2200 individuals on ventilators, 14,521 patients (approx.) in ICU and 21,700 (approx.) patients on oxygen support. It was also informed thatBharat Biotech’s vaccine is in the second phase of trials while the Oxford vaccine by the Serum Institute of India is in the third phase of trials.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate based on inactivated virus procured by ICMR is in Phase II trial along with Zydus Cadila’s candidate which is based on viral DNA. Oxford vaccine candidate by Serum Institute of India is already in Phase III trial: Chairman of Empowered Group-1 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

As of the 29th of August 2020, 2648998 individuals have recovered from the disease while 62,550 people had succumbed to the Wuhan Coronavirus.