Saturday, August 29, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Was a police inspector beaten by thousands of Muslims at Marina Beach in Chennai?

OpIndia Staff -
Image from a police inspector beaten by two youths in 2017 used to claim that thousands of Muslims attacked him recently
Read more
Law

Judge in Bombay HC bench that had quashed FIR against foreign Tablighi Jamaatis now dissents on linking the case with anti-CAA protests: Read full...

OpIndia Staff -
Justice M G Sewlikar objects to justice T V Nalawade saying action against Tablighi Jamaatis was due to anti-CAA protests by Muslims
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more
Read all the latest news

0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday revealed that only 0.29% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support. He added that an additional 1.93% are in ICU and 2.88% of the cases are on oxygen support. He also said that more than 9 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

According to the MoHFW website, there are currently 752424 active cases in the country. This would mean that there are roughly around 2200 individuals on ventilators, 14,521 patients (approx.) in ICU and 21,700 (approx.) patients on oxygen support. It was also informed thatBharat Biotech’s vaccine is in the second phase of trials while the Oxford vaccine by the Serum Institute of India is in the third phase of trials.

As of the 29th of August 2020, 2648998 individuals have recovered from the disease while 62,550 people had succumbed to the Wuhan Coronavirus.

More Live Updates

0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
Read more

Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly.
Read more

Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
Read more

WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

OpIndia Staff -
NCB detains the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant to actors and artists in Mumbai film industry
Read more

Sudarshan News chief editor says they have not received Delhi HC order staying ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, will be aired as per schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Stay order on 'UPSC Jihad' by Sudarshan News was passed in absence of the channel, the channel says they have not got the order
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com