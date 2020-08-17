Monday, August 17, 2020

Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

Zee5, owned by Zee Television, has issued an apology for depicting Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose as a criminal in web series Abhay – 2.

They said, “The channel said that the producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2.” They unconditionally apologized for the error.

Zee5 depicts Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series

On Sunday, netizens criticized the OTT Platform Zee5 and makers of Abhay 2 for disrespecting the revolutionary leader Khudiram Bose by portraying him as a criminal. The social media users alleged that in the second episode of the series, the sketch of the freedom fighter was placed with criminals in a police station.

‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat on life support while battling liver cirrhosis

OpIndia Staff -
Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari
Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.
At 1.94%, India has one of lowest fatality rate for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered from Chinese coronavirus in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.
News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

