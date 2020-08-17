Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

Zee5, owned by Zee Television, has issued an apology for depicting Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose as a criminal in web series Abhay – 2.

We unconditionally apologize for this error. — ZEE5 Support (@ZEE5helps) August 17, 2020

Zee5 depicts Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series

They said, “The channel said that the producers, show & the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2.” They unconditionally apologized for the error.

On Sunday, netizens criticized the OTT Platform Zee5 and makers of Abhay 2 for disrespecting the revolutionary leader Khudiram Bose by portraying him as a criminal. The social media users alleged that in the second episode of the series, the sketch of the freedom fighter was placed with criminals in a police station.