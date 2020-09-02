Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home News Reports BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

The police has claimed that the incident took place on the intervening night of 31st August and 1st September which left only the idol destroyed. The rest of the temple is intact.

OpIndia Staff
Goddess Kali idol destroyed by fire in Murshidabad temple, West Bengal (image courtesy @arjunsinghWB on Twitter)
6

BJP MP Arjun Singh late on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share images of burnt idols of Maa Kali from a temple in Murshidabad.

He said that some people belonging to ‘one religious group’ attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali. However, Murshidabad Police has denied the claims.

Taking to Twitter, the police claimed that the temple committee stated that it was a fire incident that destroyed the idol.

The police has claimed that the incident took place on the intervening night of 31st August and 1st September which left only the idol destroyed. The rest of the temple is intact.

- Advertisement -

OpIndia tried to reach out to the temple authorities but the calls remained unanswered. We shall update the article when we know more.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmurshidabad, murshidabad kali idol, maa kali temple murshidabad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Read more
News Reports

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Read more

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Read more
Law

Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

OpIndia Staff -
Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China provokes India in Ladakh, its domestic woes reveal the country is in deep crisis

OpIndia Staff -
China's unilateral move in Ladakh triggered a new wave of hostilities with India, even as the country is beset with a host of domestic problems–Food crisis, devastating floods and bleeding banks
Read more
News Reports

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots Accused and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita granted bail by Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
North-east Delhi riots accused and JNU student Devangana Kalita has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Read more
News Reports

‘No one sleeps hungry in Kashi’, boatman debunks claims that 350 of them are going hungry due to the Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Boatman in Varanasi debunked claims that they have to sleep hungry amid covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more
Interviews

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma
Read more
News Reports

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral
Read more
Interviews

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,138FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com