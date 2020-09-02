BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

BJP MP Arjun Singh late on Tuesday night took to Twitter to share images of burnt idols of Maa Kali from a temple in Murshidabad.

The jihadi nature of Didi's politics is now hell bent on destroying Hindu religion and culture.

See how one religious group has attacked and destroyed a temple and burned the idol of Maa Kali in Murshidabad area of West Bengal.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/lTnyiV9ctV — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 1, 2020

He said that some people belonging to ‘one religious group’ attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali. However, Murshidabad Police has denied the claims.

Taking to Twitter, the police claimed that the temple committee stated that it was a fire incident that destroyed the idol.

As stated by mandir committee it was a fire accident. Temple authorities are taking necessary action. Local police and administration coordinating.

Do not share to anyone without verifying personally.

You may contact mandir committee for further details. pic.twitter.com/YTZJFwjWiE — Murshidabad Police (@MurshidabadPol1) September 1, 2020

The police has claimed that the incident took place on the intervening night of 31st August and 1st September which left only the idol destroyed. The rest of the temple is intact.

- Advertisement -

OpIndia tried to reach out to the temple authorities but the calls remained unanswered. We shall update the article when we know more.