In a fresh diplomatic war between China and Australia, the China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday claimed that Australian authorities searched and seized items from the residence of four Chinese journalists, including reporters from state news agency Xinhua and the China News Service.

According to the reports, the Australian authorities, in a major crackdown against Chinese entities in Australia, revoked visas of two leading Chinese scholars and also searched residences of Chinese journalists in connection with an investigation into alleged Chinese interference in country’s affairs.

The joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) raided the residence of these Chinese journalists and scholars on Tuesday.

The AFP-ASIO Foreign Interference Task Force is probing an alleged plot by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate New South Wales Parliament through the office of Labor politician Shaoquett Moselmane, using his former staffer John Zhang.

The names of the Chinese journalists and scholars are, as per ABC News, Australia bureau chief of China News Service, Tao Shelan, China Radio International’s Sydney bureau chief Li Dayong, Professor Chen Hong, and Australian studies scholar, Li Jianjun.

Australian raids Chinese ‘scholars’ over connections with MP Shaoquett Moselmane

Earlier in June, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the country’s national security agency had raided the Labor Party leader and New South Wales upper house MP Shaoquett Moselmane for his alleged links with the Chinese government.

It is reported that Moselmane has very close ties with China. Last year, it was reported that Moselmane had taken nine privately funded trips to China since entering parliament in 2009. It was also said that his transport and hospitality costs were often met by Chinese government officials or agencies.

Moselmane had appointed a Chinese national John Zhang to his parliamentary office at the beginning of 2019. Zhang is listed as a vice-chairman of Australia China Economics, Trade and Culture Association, which according to the China experts, was a leading Chinese Communist party-aligned organisation in Australia.

Currently, the AFP is investigating whether Zhang used a chat group on the Chinese social media platform, WeChat, to encourage Moselmane to advocate for the Chinese Government’s interests. The journalists and academics are being investigated over the alleged infiltration because they were members of the WeChat group.

China detains Australian journalist Cheng Lei

The diplomatic war between China and Australia further escalated on Tuesday after China detained journalist Cheng Lei of CGTN on national security grounds last month. Cheng Lei is a high profile Australian citizen working in Beijing.

According to the reports, China’s foreign ministry revealed on Wednesday that they had news anchor Cheng Lei and kept in secretive detention since mid-August on charges of carrying out illegal activities that allegedly endangered China’s national security.