First actress Sunny Leone, then Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and now the Japanese manga character Shin Chan’s name has reportedly appeared on the merit list of a college in West Bengal. Shin Chan Nohara’s name appeared at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in North Bengal, and, another famous cartoon character Doraemon was entitled as his guardian.

As the news gained traction, an official of the institution said on Monday: “The name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website. We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief.”

The BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in North Bengal, image via Siliguri Times

After names of Shin Chan and Doremon appear in merit list, college lodges complaint with WB cyber cell police

The college principal Sujit Ghosh, asserting that the college would approach the cyber-crime police in this regard, stated: “Those two names were in the provisional merit list. However, it has been removed from the final merit list. How these names came up in the merit list is being investigated. A complaint will be lodged with cybercrime police.”

According to reports, the process of compiling the merit list based on details given by the candidates during online applications was outsourced to an agency by the college. However, students’ details will be scrutinised by the authorities of the institution before the classes begin, the official said.

- Advertisement -

Jayanta Kar, on behalf of the college, stated that someone might have enrolled the names of the cartoon characters to defame the name of the college through a fake account.

Image via Siliguri Times

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and actress Sunny Leone’s name also appears in the merit list of college’s in West Bengal

This incident came close on the heels of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s name appearing in the BA English (Honours) merit list of Malda’s Manikchak College and actress Sunny Leone’s featuring in the merit list of the reputed Asutosh college in South Kolkata.

The fact that miscreants are repeatedly succeeding in passing off actors, singers and now cartoon characters names in the merit list of reputed colleges in West Bengal is being claimed as a failure of a proper screening process for applications for admission in the colleges.