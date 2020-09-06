Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Birju Das and his family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid over parking in Delhi,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Birju Das and his family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid over parking in Delhi, Das alleges there is a lot more to the story

Birju said that it was a preplanned attack. They only needed some excuse to start the fight

OpIndia Staff
Birju Das and family attacked by Muslim men
Birju Das and family attacked in Delhi
2

On 3rd September, two parties clashed over parking near the office of the Aam Aadmi Party in Okhla Phase II, Delhi. Birju Das and his family got severely injured in the incident. The other group claimed they were injured as well. The police described it as a clash over a petty parking issue, but Das claims it is just an excuse to cover old enmity. Das broke his leg in the clash and is currently admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He may need an operation on Monday if there is no improvement in his condition.

Birju Das in hospital

Birju Das’s statement

When OpIndia came to know about the case, we contacted Birju Das, who was lodged in the hospital for treatment. He said, “They used to molest our daughters in the past. Our elder daughter got molested before. Then the younger daughter was also mistreated. Last year, they entered our house and beaten my daughter. We filed complaints in every case. But no action was taken. This time they started a fight on the pretext of a car parking. They even had a pistol.”

CCTV Video of the clash

Birju said that it was a preplanned attack. They only needed some excuse to start the fight. They parked the car in his spot, and when he asked them to remove it, they started fighting with him. When his children came to save him, they got beaten too. Birju said that police filed the case in non-criminal charges that led to their immediate release; however, he is in hospital, and his children had to get stitches.

Screenshot from a video of the attack

Report filed

The police have registered a case under Section 34,506,323,341 of IPC at Okhla Police station on 4th September. The complaint mentioned that Birju was attacked by Khursheed and Salalan at around 9-9:30 PM. During the clash, Khursheed took out a pistol, and when Birju tried to stop him, they all started beating Das. During this, someone called 100. Police reached the spot and took Birju and his wife to the hospital.

Part of FIR with Birju’s statement

Statement of Police

- Advertisement -

When OpIndia contacted Officer Akhilesh Kumar, who is handling the case, he said the clash was over parking. Both parties have filed cases against each other. The other side has presented two MLCs as well. However, on the complaint of Birju Das, all three have been arrested.

The accusation of the other party

Kumar said that the enmity between the two parties is old. The other side claims that their father died 20 days ago, and they were carrying food for the labourers for the same reason. Birju first asked to remove the vehicle and then started abusing them that led to the fight. Police are taking statements from the people present at the time of the clash. Kumar said that they could not add section 307 without checking the facts.

Birju Das’s daughters’ statements

The daughters of Birju Das have a different point of view in the case. The younger daughter said that she received a threatening call four days before the incident. His elder daughter claimed that those people were present at the spot where her father parks his bike. When the fight took place, they ran to check on her father and found him on the ground. They were beating him, and Salalan had his knee on their father’s chest. The elder daughter said only Khursheed was from outside. The rest of them were from their locality. The younger daughter claimed that when the police came, they started blaming Birju’s family.

Wife and daughters of Birju Das

The elder daughter Jyoti said that Ansari attacked them before as well. They filed a complaint at that time, but Ansari’s mother pleaded their father to take back the case. She said that Das had the recording of her pleading, but the other side deleted the videos on the day of the clash. She said Khursheed is trying to convince her for marriage though he is already married. She said he threatened her several times that he would do something to her family, but she never thought they would actually attack.

The younger sister had left studies

The younger daughter was harassed continuously while going to school. They had to file a complaint with the women’s cell and had to keep her away from home for ten days. She named Afsen, Imran, and Riyaz, who used to follow her while returning from school. She said that they had beaten their father’s driver as well. Das filed a case against them, but there was no conclusion to it as well.

Complaint filed last year

The case went viral over the internet

Several netizens shared the photos and videos of the case.

Sudershan TV’s reporter Gaurav Mishra is posting regular updates in the case. In a tweet, he wrote that the family is disturbed by the molestation of their daughter, and police are not taking any strict action.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Instagram suspends accounts of two journalists of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for publishing Prophet Muhammad cartoons for several hours

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram briefly suspends accounts of two journalists of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for publishing Prophet Muhammad cartoons which led to Islamist attack on their office in 2015
Read more
News Reports

‘Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset’: Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames men like him for crimes against women. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut in a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader.
Read more

No, Indian Railways will not allow begging in trains and platforms, Ministry busts media reports

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Multiple media houses had reported that the Indian Railways may decriminalise begging, thereby effectively allow begging on the trains and platform.

Did Kafeel Khan compare Pakistani Hindu refugees to thieves?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Is Kafeel Khan suggesting that religious minorities in a country are like slaves of the majority? Or is he suggesting that non-believers should be seen as slaves of the believers? Both are disturbing and quite frankly, disgusting…

Zakat Foundation, which assists Muslims get recruited into civil services, helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi in camps

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zakat Foundation helps Rohingyas get settled in Delhi, who have been deemed to be a national security threat to the country.

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From allegations of torturing Sadhvi Pragya in custody to dereliction of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: A brief intro on Mumbai CP Param...

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been recently under fire for criticism in the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Birju Das and his family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid over parking in Delhi, Das alleges there is a lot more to the story

OpIndia Staff -
Birju Das and family attacked by Ansari and Khurshid in Delhi, daughters if Das say they were harassing to them from before
Read more
News Reports

Protests break out in Inner Mongolia after China replaces ethnic Mongolian language with Mandarin in the academic curriculum

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese govt announces that medium of instruction in schools in Inner Mongolia will be Mandarin, Mongolian students reject it
Read more
News Reports

‘Beheading is the punishment for blasphemers,’ Muslims in Pakistan protest after Charlie Hebdo announces reprint of prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan witnessed massive protests on Friday after Charlie Hebdo decided to reprint cartoons mocking prophet Mohammad.
Read more
News Reports

To woo young voters in Uttar Pradesh, Congress party to hold quiz competitions on Rajiv Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party will be conducting a state-wide quiz competition on personality and achievements of Rajiv Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

‘Priyanka does not meet leaders outside her trusted circle’, UP Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, urges her to rise above love for family

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders from UP write to Sonia Gandhi, tells her to “Parivaar ke moh se upar uthe” and restore democracy the in party
Read more
News Reports

Instagram suspends accounts of two journalists of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for publishing Prophet Muhammad cartoons for several hours

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram briefly suspends accounts of two journalists of ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for publishing Prophet Muhammad cartoons which led to Islamist attack on their office in 2015
Read more
Media

Alt News comes out strongly in support of Mohammed Zubair after he was booked under POCSO Act for online harassment of a girl child

OpIndia Staff -
The statement said that an attempt was being made to 'hound' Mohammed Zubair and AltNews firmly stands by his side.
Read more
News Reports

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother donates her eyes, body upon her demise at 89

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning following which she passed away.
Read more
News Reports

‘Calling me haramkhor shows your mindset’: Kangana Ranaut lashes out on Sanjay Raut, blames men like him for crimes against women. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Raut for his vile comments, Kangana Ranaut held the likes of Sanjay Raut for the increasing mentality in the society to commit crimes against women. The daughters of this country will never forgive you, said Kangana Ranaut in a scathing attack against Shiv Sena leader.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Indian Railways will not allow begging in trains and platforms, Ministry busts media reports

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple media houses had reported that the Indian Railways may decriminalise begging, thereby effectively allow begging on the trains and platform.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,247FansLike
445,828FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com