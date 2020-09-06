On 3rd September, two parties clashed over parking near the office of the Aam Aadmi Party in Okhla Phase II, Delhi. Birju Das and his family got severely injured in the incident. The other group claimed they were injured as well. The police described it as a clash over a petty parking issue, but Das claims it is just an excuse to cover old enmity. Das broke his leg in the clash and is currently admitted to AIIMS for treatment. He may need an operation on Monday if there is no improvement in his condition.

Birju Das in hospital

Birju Das’s statement

When OpIndia came to know about the case, we contacted Birju Das, who was lodged in the hospital for treatment. He said, “They used to molest our daughters in the past. Our elder daughter got molested before. Then the younger daughter was also mistreated. Last year, they entered our house and beaten my daughter. We filed complaints in every case. But no action was taken. This time they started a fight on the pretext of a car parking. They even had a pistol.”

CCTV Video of the clash

Birju said that it was a preplanned attack. They only needed some excuse to start the fight. They parked the car in his spot, and when he asked them to remove it, they started fighting with him. When his children came to save him, they got beaten too. Birju said that police filed the case in non-criminal charges that led to their immediate release; however, he is in hospital, and his children had to get stitches.

Screenshot from a video of the attack

Report filed

The police have registered a case under Section 34,506,323,341 of IPC at Okhla Police station on 4th September. The complaint mentioned that Birju was attacked by Khursheed and Salalan at around 9-9:30 PM. During the clash, Khursheed took out a pistol, and when Birju tried to stop him, they all started beating Das. During this, someone called 100. Police reached the spot and took Birju and his wife to the hospital.

Part of FIR with Birju’s statement

Statement of Police

When OpIndia contacted Officer Akhilesh Kumar, who is handling the case, he said the clash was over parking. Both parties have filed cases against each other. The other side has presented two MLCs as well. However, on the complaint of Birju Das, all three have been arrested.

The accusation of the other party

Kumar said that the enmity between the two parties is old. The other side claims that their father died 20 days ago, and they were carrying food for the labourers for the same reason. Birju first asked to remove the vehicle and then started abusing them that led to the fight. Police are taking statements from the people present at the time of the clash. Kumar said that they could not add section 307 without checking the facts.

Birju Das’s daughters’ statements

The daughters of Birju Das have a different point of view in the case. The younger daughter said that she received a threatening call four days before the incident. His elder daughter claimed that those people were present at the spot where her father parks his bike. When the fight took place, they ran to check on her father and found him on the ground. They were beating him, and Salalan had his knee on their father’s chest. The elder daughter said only Khursheed was from outside. The rest of them were from their locality. The younger daughter claimed that when the police came, they started blaming Birju’s family.

Wife and daughters of Birju Das

The elder daughter Jyoti said that Ansari attacked them before as well. They filed a complaint at that time, but Ansari’s mother pleaded their father to take back the case. She said that Das had the recording of her pleading, but the other side deleted the videos on the day of the clash. She said Khursheed is trying to convince her for marriage though he is already married. She said he threatened her several times that he would do something to her family, but she never thought they would actually attack.

The younger sister had left studies

The younger daughter was harassed continuously while going to school. They had to file a complaint with the women’s cell and had to keep her away from home for ten days. She named Afsen, Imran, and Riyaz, who used to follow her while returning from school. She said that they had beaten their father’s driver as well. Das filed a case against them, but there was no conclusion to it as well.

Complaint filed last year

The case went viral over the internet

Several netizens shared the photos and videos of the case.

