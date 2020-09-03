Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home Crime National Investigation Agency receives an email with death threat issued against Prime Minister Narendra...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

National Investigation Agency receives an email with death threat issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Reports Times Now

The Times Now report says that the letter which was sent on Saturday, 8 August 2020, at 1:34:06 am, from an email id- ylalwani12345@gmail.com to the official NIA email id- info.mum.nia@gov.in, read: "Kill Narendra Modi".

OpIndia Staff
central government issues a clarification alleging PM Modi's remarks in APM meet were
PM Modi(Source: India TV)
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an email last month on 8th August, which in just three words talks about killing India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports Times Now. According to the report, the NIA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi, after which the MHA took up the matter with the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi and the security cover for PM Modi has been enhanced in wake of the threat.

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory and copies of email are enclosed. It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the probe agency wrote in its letter to MHA.

The Times Now report says that the letter which was sent on Saturday, 8 August 2020, at 1:34:06 am, from an email id- ylalwani12345@gmail.com to the official NIA email id- info.mum.nia@gov.in, read: “Kill Narendra Modi”.

Copy of the email displayed by Times Now
- Advertisement -

The NIA has reportedly roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre, which has representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau, Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter.

Recent death threats issued against PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of Independence day, Noida Police had arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi. The 33-year-old man had dialled the emergency number ‘100’ and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After receiving the call from Harbhajan in which he threatened to harm PM Modi, the Noida Police had sprung into action and traced him. Police officers arrested him in Mamura.

In January too, two men, Anwar and Niyaz, had been arrested in Karnataka, for issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the implementation of CAA and NRC.

However, the MHA, not taking any chance has taken up the matter with the Special Protection Group, responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi and the security cover for PM Modi has been enhanced.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more

Latest News

Crime

National Investigation Agency receives an email with death threat issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Reports Times Now

OpIndia Staff -
Following the letter issuing death threats to PM Narendra Modi, the security cover for the Prime Minister has been enhanced
Read more
News Reports

Author of the Delhi Riots 2020 book files criminal complaint against Bloomsbury, The Quint, Newslaundry and others, accuses them of criminal breach of trust...

OpIndia Staff -
Monika Arora filed a police complaint of criminal conspiracy against Bloomsbury India, The Quint, Newslaundry and others
Read more
News Reports

India Today tries to paint Sushant as mentally disturbed person based on leaked statement by the unethical therapist not medically licensed to make that...

OpIndia Staff -
India Today comes in Rhea Chakraborty's defence again, tries to paint Sushant Singh Rajput as mentally disturbed person
Read more
News Reports

Facebook will not accept new political ads in the last week before the US Presidential election, informs Mark Zuckerberg

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg put out a post today in relation to the upcoming Presidential elections in the United States
Read more
News Reports

‘If you support the cham**rs, we will kill you’: Muslim assailants target own community members for supporting Mewat’s Dalit boy Rahul

OpIndia Staff -
Hakimuddin, another witness in the case, has stated that the assailants are powerful and they had even barred the Muslims supporters of the Dalit family from praying in the local mosque during Ramzan.
Read more
Media

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s donations to public causes by auctions of gifts received by him exceed Rs 103 crores: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi, since his days as CM of Gujarat, has been auctioning the gifts and mementoes he receives and donating the money for various social causes.
Read more
News Reports

BJP MLA T Raja welcomes Facebook banning illegal accounts running in his name, urges them to restore his account that was hacked in 2018

OpIndia Staff -
T Raja said that his Facebook account was hacked and blocked in 2018, and urged the company to restore his account
Read more
News Reports

AIIMS director calls increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS chief says second wave of COVID-19 pandemic may have arrived in Delhi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,142FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com