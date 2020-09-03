The National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an email last month on 8th August, which in just three words talks about killing India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports Times Now. According to the report, the NIA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi, after which the MHA took up the matter with the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi and the security cover for PM Modi has been enhanced in wake of the threat.

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory and copies of email are enclosed. It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the probe agency wrote in its letter to MHA.

The Times Now report says that the letter which was sent on Saturday, 8 August 2020, at 1:34:06 am, from an email id- ylalwani12345@gmail.com to the official NIA email id- info.mum.nia@gov.in, read: “Kill Narendra Modi”.

Copy of the email displayed by Times Now

The NIA has reportedly roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre, which has representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau, Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter.

Recent death threats issued against PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of Independence day, Noida Police had arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi. The 33-year-old man had dialled the emergency number ‘100’ and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After receiving the call from Harbhajan in which he threatened to harm PM Modi, the Noida Police had sprung into action and traced him. Police officers arrested him in Mamura.

In January too, two men, Anwar and Niyaz, had been arrested in Karnataka, for issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the implementation of CAA and NRC.

However, the MHA, not taking any chance has taken up the matter with the Special Protection Group, responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi and the security cover for PM Modi has been enhanced.