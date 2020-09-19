Saturday, September 19, 2020
Updated:

Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru crime branch summons to former Congress corporator for questioning

The CCB summons to Yuvraj comes a week after the NCB officials had issued a notice to Congress corporator's son in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.

OpIndia Staff
Former Congress corporator RV Yuvraj with Sachin Pilot/ Image Source: Twitter
The Sandalwood drug case in Karnataka has now taken a political turn after the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) asked former Congress corporator RV Yuvraj to appear before them in connection with the drug case.

According to the reports, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police, which has been investigating the massive drug scandal in the state, issued summons to the young Congress leader asking him to appear for further questioning on Saturday. RV Yuvraj is the son of former Congress MLA RV Devraj.

The CCB officials reportedly sent notices to RV Yuvraj via WhatsApp asking him to join the probe. The 29-year-old Yuvraj was a BBMP corporator from Sudhamnagar. Reportedly, the Congress leader Yuvraj used to visit a yoga institute run by actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. Both were seen together in a few events in the past.

Reacting to the notice, Congress leader Devraj said, “My son doesn’t even smoke cigarettes nor does he drink. So how will he use drugs? He goes to London and Paris as he is a good tennis player. The CCB has served notice. I don’t know why the CCB has called him.”

Addition to RV Yuvraj, the CCB has also issued summons to Kannada TV anchor Akul Balaji, actor Aryann Santosh. Akul Balaji is a well-known TV anchor and Aryann Santhosh is an upcoming actor in the Kannada film industry.

The CCB summons to Yuvraj comes a week after the NCB officials had issued a notice to Congress corporator’s son in connection with the Sandalwood drug case. The notice was served to Yashas K, the son of S Keshavamurthy, Congress corporator from Mahalakshmipuram. 

Former minister’s son under scanner in drug case

Aditya Alva, the son of former Karnataka minister Late Jeevaraj Alva, is also under the scanner of the Bengaluru Crime Branch for his alleged involvement in the drug scandal.

The Bengaluru Crime Branch officials had also carried out a raid on the farmhouse of Aditya Alva located near Hebbal lake. Aditya Alva is former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva’s son and actor Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law. The raids were carried out after police had suspected that Alva organised parties, where drugs were allegedly supplied.

However, Alva, who is one of the prime accused in the drug case, has gone missing ever since the CCB launched a crackdown against the drug mafia in the state capital.

Ravishankar, one of the prime accused in the Sandalwood drug case had informed the police that most of the drug parties were held at Aditya Alva’s farmhouse, which is located in Bengaluru. Ravishankar had also confessed to the use and consumption of drugs in these parties. According to Ravishankar, it is the same farmhouse where ecstasy pills were consumed.

Sandalwood drug case

Amidst the raging debate in the country over the issue of narcotic influence in the movie industry, a massive drug scandal was unearthed by the Bengaluru police recently.

In a major crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, the Bengaluru police ahs recently arrested some top actresses in the Kannada film industry over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The Crime Branch officials in Bengaluru have arrested Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a Sandalwood drug case. Many more actresses, musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

So far, the police have booked more than 15 people in connection with the Sandalwood drug mafia case. The police have already arrested nine accused including actor Ragini Dwivedi, her friend Ravishankar, realtor Rahul Shetty, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and an event manager, Viren Khanna.

