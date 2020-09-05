Indian Army rescues 3 stranded Chinese nationals who lost their way in Plateau area of North Sikkim, provide food and oxygen

Even as the armed forces of India and China are involved in a tense border standoff in the Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on September 3, 2020, rescued three Chinese citizens stranded at the India-China border in North Sikkim.

The Indian Army gave a helping hand to three Chinese citizens had lost their way in the Plateau area of North Sikkim at the altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions, the press release said.

#BREAKING: Indian Army rescues Chinese citizens in North Sikkim. Indian Army extended a helping hand to 3 Chinese citizens who lost their way in Plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet on 3 Sept. 2020. (Even amidst such bitter border standoff, humanity shown) pic.twitter.com/URiErSUheW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 5, 2020

“Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and a woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of the Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance…” the statement read. Besides, the Indian Army also provided oxygen, food and warm clothes to the rescued Chinese citizens and helped them with appropriate guidance after which they returned to their destination.

Tense India-China standoff at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh

The Indian Army assistance to the Chinese nationals comes at a time when the border along the Eastern Ladakh is simmering with tensions following the standoff between the two forces. The Defence Minister of the two countries met in Moscow to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement after the meeting, emphatically stating that the Chinese manoeuvres in the region had been in violation of the bilateral agreement between the two countries.

Singh also stated that while the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.