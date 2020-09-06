With the Coronavirus pandemic showing no sign of slowing down in the Country, India has become the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the world. India today overtook Brazil to occupy the second spot, while the United States remains in the top spot.

According to latest data in worldometers, India now has 41.60 lakh total cases of Coronavirus, while Brazil has 41.23 lakh. The USA leads the chart with 64.35 lakh total cases. India occupies second spot in active cases too, with around 8.7 lakh total active cases, more than 7 lakh for Brazil. The number of active cases in the USA is much more, at 25.35 lakh.

Source: https://www.worldometers.info/

India is at present adding around 90,000 new infections per day, and the number of new infections is also going up every day. Although India’s recovery rate is good and fatality rate is relatively low, the number of active cases is also on an increasing trend.

More than 70,000 people have died due to the Wuhan Coronavirus infection in India, making it the country with third highest deaths, after USA and Brazil.

In India, Maharashtra state has the highest number of Coronavirus cases, at around 9 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.