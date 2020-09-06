Sunday, September 6, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25%...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

Maharashtra (20,800), Andhra Pradesh (10,825) and Karnataka (9,746) have now become the top three worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic in the country contributing to almost 46% of total new cases.

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra/ Representative image/ Image Source: DNA
170

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 8,83,862.

According to the ministry updates, Maharashtra reported 20,801 cases on Friday alone, the highest single-day spike ever. The state has also recorded 312 deaths in the last 24 hours due to the Chinese pandemic, taking the total tally of the deceased to 26,276.

New cases in Maharashtra in past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has now reported a record number of cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 23% percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.

The capital city of Maharashtra – Mumbai also reported about 1,688 new cases and 33 fatalities on Friday taking its tally to 1,53,712. Mumbai has also seen 7,832 deaths due to the Chinese pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, 4,837 new cases were reported in Pune taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,94,559. The city, which has seen the highest number of cases in the last few days, has also seen 44 deaths on Saturday. Total deaths recorded in Pune is 4,377.

In Maharashtra, more than 10,800 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 6,36,574. The recovery rate in the state stood at 72.01 percent. The state currently has 2,20,661 active cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the current rise in the coronavirus will push the state administration to face the challenge of limiting the epidemic more vigorously over the next two to three months.

Maharashtra (20,800), Andhra Pradesh (10,825) and Karnataka (9,746) have now become the top three worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic in the country contributing to almost 46% of total new cases.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaharashtra coronavirus, maharashtra coronavirus cases, pune coronavirus cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more

Tipu Sultan: a freedom fighter or Islamic bigot?

Culture and History Nivan Sadh -
Tipu Sultan is often credited in our history textbooks as a ‘secular’ ruler of Mysore who fought against the British in the late 1700s. While the latter part of the sentence does hold merit, the former is nothing but blatant propaganda

Man tied to a tree and beaten up on suspicion of theft, Congress leader gives it a communal spin: Here are the facts

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami spreads fake news that a man beaten on suspicion of being thief was beaten for being Muslim

How an old Soviet joke explains Bollywood’s stance on free speech

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
While Maharashtra may be No. 1 in COVID cases, with a test positive rate around 20%, here is the No. 1 priority of the state government. How dare someone disrespect Mumbai Police?

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

Media OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Media

FIR lodged against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair for doxxing a minor girl, stringent POCSO Act invoked

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR had written to Delhi police seeking action against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Archbishop, who criticised CAA, now accused of a multi-million dollar scam: Read the full details

Dibakar Dutta -
Former Karnataka High Court Judge Michael F Saldanha had accused Peter Machado and Bishop of Mysuru, K A William, of 'criminally misappropriating' ₹49.5 crores collected for Coorg Disaster Relief work in 2018.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Salman Khan’s fan MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actor wife Priyadarshini

OpIndia Staff -
Anubhav Mohanty, BJD MP from Kendrapara, who bloats his fandom for Salman Khan, has been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.
Read more
News Reports

A month after Air India pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash, his wife gave birth to a baby boy

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in Kozhikode plane crash gave birth to baby boy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra in a mess as state records highest ever coronavirus cases contributing almost 25% to total new cases

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra has now reported a record number of coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 25 percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Producer Guild of India issues open letter, says Sushant’s death being used as a ‘tool’ to defame the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
The Producer Guild of India said that the slandering must stop as it is painting the film industry as a terrible place
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times uses Congress rants to target India’s moves in Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state-affiliated mouthpiece Global Times claims that Modi government is facing a severe pressure from the Congress party
Read more
Politics

Congress ties up with AIUDF for 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, rift within party grows, BJP calls it ‘conspiracy’ to harm the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Railway recruitment examinations for 3 categories to be conducted from December 15

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to conduct Railway Recruitment exams has been taken considering the successful conduct of the NEET-JEE examinations
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut goes on a misogynistic tirade against actress Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘haramkhor’

OpIndia Staff -
After threatening Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abuses her, lies that she disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: One Moin Qureshi marries Hindu girl by promising not to force her to convert, later starts torturing her to embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Moin Qureshi under Sections, 498-A and 294-B of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail to rape accused to marry the victim

OpIndia Staff -
An accused in a rape case was granted two-months bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to marry his victim
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
445,441FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com