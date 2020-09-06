On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded its highest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 8,83,862.

According to the ministry updates, Maharashtra reported 20,801 cases on Friday alone, the highest single-day spike ever. The state has also recorded 312 deaths in the last 24 hours due to the Chinese pandemic, taking the total tally of the deceased to 26,276.

New cases in Maharashtra in past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has now reported a record number of cases for four consecutive days. The state now contributes almost 23% percent to total fresh coronavirus cases in the country.

The capital city of Maharashtra – Mumbai also reported about 1,688 new cases and 33 fatalities on Friday taking its tally to 1,53,712. Mumbai has also seen 7,832 deaths due to the Chinese pandemic.

Meanwhile, 4,837 new cases were reported in Pune taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,94,559. The city, which has seen the highest number of cases in the last few days, has also seen 44 deaths on Saturday. Total deaths recorded in Pune is 4,377.

In Maharashtra, more than 10,800 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 6,36,574. The recovery rate in the state stood at 72.01 percent. The state currently has 2,20,661 active cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the current rise in the coronavirus will push the state administration to face the challenge of limiting the epidemic more vigorously over the next two to three months.

Maharashtra (20,800), Andhra Pradesh (10,825) and Karnataka (9,746) have now become the top three worst affected states by the coronavirus pandemic in the country contributing to almost 46% of total new cases.