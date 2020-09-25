Friday, September 25, 2020
Home Opinions Marathi ‘Asmita’ and Shiv Sena
OpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Marathi ‘Asmita’ and Shiv Sena

The reason that Shiv Sena is going for this image makeover, are cold numbers. The continuous influx from other states has reduced the Marathi population in Mumbai to 38 % only. So depending upon 'Local' or 'Marathi Manus' appeal is dangerous.

pakodewallah
6

‘Asmita’ like many Indian words is almost impossible to translate in English. At best, it can be defined as Pride mixed with a dash of Angst. With that settled, let us move towards the main topic, the transformation of Shiv Sena.

Hindu Hriday Samrat

Though I was never a party member, I have very happy memories of Shiv Sena. Party, run by the indomitable Hindutva icon, Balasaheb Thackeray! In the nineties and well into the new millennium, Sena was on a solid ideological footing. Along with strident Hindutva, it was known to fight for ‘Marathi Manus’ (People). It never had any difficulty in explaining its position. And it proved to be an ideal foil to BJP’s Hindu Nationalism appeal. Importantly Balasaheb’s presence gave it the much-required heft and the upper hand in this relation. Shiv Sainiks used to refer to their own party as Big Brother amongst the two, which though with reluctance, BJP leaders used to nod to. Shiv Sena, more than a political party, resembled a Militia, with an air of impregnability, run from a fortress, named Matoshree (Thackeray Residence). 

This halo of impregnability was somewhat broken in 2006, when nephew Raj, decided to quit SS and start his party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). And though in direct competition with Sena, he ensured that not even a murmur of disrespect towards Balasaheb was uttered in the party. Which in a way ensured Sena’s hold over Mumbai and Balasheb’s adulation amongst Marathi populace, till his demise. 

Welcome to brave, new world of Amit Shah

Then, two events in quick succession, Balasaheb’s death in 2012 and Modi’s BJP winning a majority on its own in 2014, changed the status quo. In the assembly elections later the same year, Amit Shah, going against the conventional logic, broke the 25-year-old alliance. His reading of the situation was accurate. The Modi wave which got BJP 282 seats in 2014 General Elections, enabled BJP to win, best ever 122 seats in October. And for the first time ever, it had its own CM.

- Advertisement -

Sharad Pawar, out of the turn extended the support to BJP, which forced Uddhav Thackeray’s hand. And Sena had to join the Government eventually. Though BJP ruled for five years with Shiv Sena as an ally, the camaraderie between BJP-Sena was over. Sena bitterly opposed BJP, on various issues throughout the term. By the time 2019 assembly elections were there, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, in connivance with Sharad Pawar had hatched a plan to backstab BJP.  It was promptly activated post the elections. Uddhav made impossible-to-fulfil demands to BJP and formed a Government with NCP-Congress support. Uddhav had no qualms while making this huge ideological compromise. From strident Hindutva, to sharing power with Congress, a party which, not only is steeped into minority appeasement but has also denied the very existence of Prabhu Ram, opposed Ram Mandir and many Hindu causes openly. 

Now, playing Devil’s Advocate here, one can argue that because Amit Shah decided to go alone in 2014, Uddhav returned the favour by snapping the ties after the 2019 elections. But you see this is nonsense. Sena just like most other political parties is an opportunist. It turned to Hindutva because it saw an opportunity. It stuck to Hindutva and BJP for thirty years, because BJP allowed it the space to grow. But the moment BJP became assertive and Amit Shah negotiated hard for every seat, it backstabbed BJP. 

Frenemy Shiv Sena

One look at the electoral history of Shiv Sena and it becomes even more clear. 

Lok Sabha (LS) Elections;

1971 – Contested 5 seats – won 0.
1980 – Contested 2, won 0 
1989 – Contested 3, won 1 (Alliance with BJP sealed)
1991 – Contested 22, won 4

The same year (89), it competed with BJP and fought in Goa Assembly elections, on 6 seats, drawing a blank. Again in 1991, in UP assembly elections it fought on 14 seats winning 1. In 1993, it travelled to MP, fought on 88 seats and won Zero. Here you can take a look at Sena’s electoral performance. Obviously, it’s quite abysmal other than Maharashtra. Point to be noted here is that it kept competing with BJP outside Maharashtra while having an alliance in the state for 30 long years. So this argument that Uddhav broke this alliance because a principle was compromised or some breach of faith has taken place, is just plain rubbish. Uddhav was with BJP because it suited him. In 2019 he broke the alliance to become Chief Minister. Nothing more, nothing less!

Shiv Sena when started in the sixties, used to oppose South Indians, on the pretext that they are taking away Marathi people’s jobs. They even had a shameful slogan “Uthav lungi, bajao pungi!” Obviously, targeting the attire very popular with South Indian males. It adopted Hindutva only in the eighties because they saw an emerging vote bank there. Once allied with BJP. It worked as a force multiplier for both. 

Secular, Liberal Uddhav Thackeray

If Uddhav Thackeray had made one big compromise to grab the power, to continue in power he is making a series of them. 

In December 2019 Shiv Sena supported Citizenship Amendment Law in Lok Sabha, but opposed it in Rajya Sabha. In January 2020, Uddhav equated Police action on students in JNU to 26/11. In February 2020, this Uddhav Government scrapped quota for Economically weaker Sections(EWS) in RTE, meant for poor Hindus who don’t benefit from any other quota. This was brought by the Modi Government in January 2019. I haven’t seen a more brutal attack on the interests of that section Hindu society which is poor and deprived. 

So, out of two pillars, Hindutva & protecting Interests of Marathi people, on which Sena rested, it has sacrificed Hindutva for power. And, it’s not far from giving up on the ‘Marathi party’ claim too. Just look around and you will see the telltale signs. I am not sure how many are aware, but Sena has been running a Hindi edition of Saamna since 1988. Then, there was a time when, even on national TV channels, a Marathi spokesperson used to represent the party. Since the formation of the new MVA Government, only Hindi speaking spokespersons have appeared. Regarding the prized Rajya Sabha seat, Uddhav could have nominated any old faithful party worker. But he chose a Congress defector, Hindi speaking, Priyanka Chaturvedi. There could be more reasons other than only the language. But the point remains. Another notable change, Sena, which was known to attack Gujaratis till recently, now has its leaders putting up billboards in Gujarati. 

There’s more. In its second avatar, Sena has consciously presented Aditya, a younger, liberal face, loving Cinema and seen to be friendly towards Bollywood personalities. Someone who supports nightlife, talks about soccer and ecology. 

And the reason, Sena is going for this image makeover, are cold numbers. The continuous influx from other states has reduced the Marathi population in Mumbai to 38 % only. So depending upon ‘Local’ or ‘Marathi Manus’ appeal is dangerous. Another important data point which must be haunting Uddhav is, that a sizable Marathi population has a preference for BJP over Sena in many elections. 

Hence it makes perfect sense for Sena to make a shift from a ‘Marathi Manus’ party to a more inclusive outfit. Episodes like destroying Kangana Ranaut’s office or attacking ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma are decoys to make Marathi people believe that it’s still their old Shiv Sena. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbaby penguin, secular sena, meme police
pakodewallahhttp://ajaxngp.blogspot.com/
Pakodewallah is a conservative, capitalist, nationalist and global warming denier. He was a Karsevak in 1992. Engaged in Sales Management and Training for living. Tweets @ajaysudame

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why the mainstreaming of Umar Khalid is scary and the need to restore sanity by drawing a line in the sand

Abhishek Banerjee -
At the moment, with a range of “eminent” personalities coming out in favour of Umar Khalid, he is winning this circuit hands down.
Read more
News Reports

‘He pushed me on the sofa and forced himself on me’, says actress who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape: Here is what she told...

OpIndia Staff -
After an initial delay, police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap and initiated an inquiry into the sexual assault case
Read more

Delhi Riots: WhatsApp chats acquired by OpIndia show how some anti-CAA protestors were aware that violence was planned, discussed ‘de-escalation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp chats accesses by OpIndia show that some individuals were aware that some anti-CAA groups had fanned the violence and they now need to de-escalate.

Illegal Christian Cross and Jesus statue removed from government land following High Court order in Karnataka: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
District administration removed a Christian Cross and a statue of Jesus Christ, which was illegally put up, on Susai Paliya Hill in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

Media OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.

Separated from her family, kidnapped, converted to Islam and sold for an Ox: Story of Daphia who finally found her family in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An old woman in Pakistan who was separated from her family during the partition, was abducted and converted to Islam, has finally united with her family in India over a phone call.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
News Reports

Chief of Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell in Maharashtra breaks down while describing the coronavirus situation in the state

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, the chief of medical assistant cell in Maharashtra says that he has lost all hopes and that court is the only ray of hope now
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Parliament sees its most productive session: Here is a summary of all the 25 Bills passed by the Modi government in Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 25 bills were passed during the just concluded monsoon session of the parliament some of which are very significant bills
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Marathi ‘Asmita’ and Shiv Sena

pakodewallah -
If Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had made one big compromise to grab the power, to continue in power he is making a series of them
Read more
Crime

Panipat triple murder: Noor Hasan planned to kill wife, her sister and mother, had raped the bodies

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had killed his wife and her sister with a sharp weapon and had burnt their faces with diesel before dumping the bodies in separate locations.
Read more
Culture and History

Tales from the Baburnama: Babur’s homosexuality and ‘love’ for a young child

Nivan Sadh -
Often idolised by the extremist section of Islamic society, Babur is assumed to be an ideal Muslim who followed all the modern day practises of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

“Free Baba Jan,” Pakistanis demand release of activist illegally held behind bars for 6 years in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

OpIndia Staff -
Gilgit-Baltistan based activist Baba Jan has been kept in jail by Pakistan on false of terrorism and murder, netizens demand his release
Read more
News Reports

ISI-backed Khalistanis had supported Delhi anti-Hindu riots, promised to fight against India, reveals accused Athar Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said in his statement that the Khalistanis had claimed that they have the ISI's support to join the fight against the government of India.
Read more
News Reports

Nashe main kaun nahi hai, mujhe batao zara? Sanjay Raut pulls an Amitabh Bachchan in an attempt to shield Bollywood: Read what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With this statement of Sanjay Raut, one recalls a character played by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the 1984-movie "Sharaabi'
Read more
News Reports

Chinese government systematically destroyed 16000 mosques in Xinjiang since 2017, finds Australian study using satellite imagery

OpIndia Staff -
Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) found that roughly 16000 mosques were destroyed or altered to remove Islamic symbols in Xinjiang
Read more
Crime

‘COVID bail’ extension provisions granted by HC being misused: Court rejects bail pleas of Ratan Lal murder accused

OpIndia Staff -
Head Constable Ratan Lal was lynched to death by a violent Islamist mob on February 24 during the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Jailed SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam to be barred from contesting elections for submitting forged birth certificate in 2017 elections

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah Azam is currently logded in Sitapur jail along with his father Azam Khand and mother Tazima Fathima in a case of fraud.
Read more
News Reports

France: Four injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo, suspicious package detected

OpIndia Staff -
Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,633FollowersFollow
16,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com