Wednesday, September 2, 2020

BJP MP Arjun Singh says jihadi elements destroyed Maa Kali idol in Murshidabad temple, police claims ‘fire accident’

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Arjun Singh said that some people belonging to 'one religious group' attacked and destroyed a temple and burnt the idol of goddess Kali
Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

OpIndia Staff -
Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur.
Even as China provokes India in Ladakh, its domestic woes reveal the country is in deep crisis

OpIndia Staff -
China's unilateral move in Ladakh triggered a new wave of hostilities with India, even as the country is beset with a host of domestic problems–Food crisis, devastating floods and bleeding banks
Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Delhi Riots Accused and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita granted bail by Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
North-east Delhi riots accused and JNU student Devangana Kalita has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Bihar: Naxals kidnap and murder a pujari, dump mangled body in jungle

In Bihar’s Lakhisarai, Naxals kidnapped a pujari, Neeraj Jha, and killed him a week later. His body was later dumped in a jungle. This has angered the local residents. Jha was kidnapped by Naxals on 23rd August who used his phone to make ransom call demanding Rs 1 crore to his family. Even as the family members awaited his safe return, the Naxals killed him and dumped his body in the jungle.

The body was so badly mangled that the family took very long to ascertain whether it was Neeraj Jha. At first the family members failed to recognise him. Later, his brother Pankaj Jha, recognised him from the janeu he was wearing.

The incident comes a month after Maoists kidnapped three people including a teacher who was later set free. Later, a fierce encounter broke out between the security forces and the Maoists at the Lakhisarai-Munger border. Unconfirmed reports later suggested that the remaining two, the mukhiya of panchayat and the moneylender, were also released.

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.
0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
