Sunday, September 6, 2020
News Reports
If Joe Biden is elected president, US could suffer another 9/11 style terror attack, cautions ‘American at heart’ niece of Osama bin Laden

Noor bin Ladin often wears Donald Trump's famous 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat, much to the consternation of those around her.

OpIndia Staff
Noor bin Ladin
Image Credit: Daily Mail
Noor bin Ladin, niece of Islamic terrorist Osama bin Ladin, has warned Americans in an interview with the New York Post that another 9/11 style attack might be around the corner if Joe Biden were to be elected President. A supporter of Donald Trump, bin Ladin lives in Switzerland but considers herself an American at heart.

Her branch of the family has always spelt ‘Ladin’ differently than the way her terrorist uncle spelt it. Her mother, Carmen Dufour, is a Swiss author and her father is Yeslam bin Ladin, an older half brother of the 9/11 mastermind. Her parents have divorced and she, along with her sisters, were raised in Switzerland.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told NYP in her first-ever interview.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she stated. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.” She also raised her concerns with the apparent alliance between the Left and Radical Islam.

Noor bin Ladin said, “You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society. In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

Noor bin Ladin often wears Donald Trump’s famous ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) hat, much to the consternation of those around her. She recounted one occasion when she was accosted for wearing that hat. She considers the United States her second home and keeps herself aware of the nitty gritty of American politics. Her favourite television show is ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News.

Raised without any religion, Noor bin Ladin is not too fond of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. She believes that it is a honour to be able to live in the US and suggested that if Omar hates the US so much, she should leave.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

