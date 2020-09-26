During his virtual address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday evening, PM Modi congratulated the member countries on the 75th anniversary of the forum. He also said that India is proud of being one of the founding members of the United Nations. PM Modi’s speech touched upon India’s enduring commitment to Vasudev Kutambakam(the world is one family), its contribution towards global peace and tranquillity, and called for a bigger role for India in the working of the United Nations.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly:

India proud to be among the founding members of the United Nations

India is proud of the fact that India is one of the fouding members of United Nations. On this historic occassion, I have come to share the sentiments of 130 crores on this Global platform. Your excellency, the world of 1945 was definitely different from today’s world. Problems, their solutions, everything is distinctly different.

Reforms in responses, processes, and character of the United Nations is the need of the hour: PM Modi

PM Modi raised questions over the United Nations’ handling of the coronavirus crisis. He noted that the world has changed since 1945, and the United Nations will also have to adapt to the changes to arrive at better solutions for the problems affecting the world. He asked for a thorough introspection of the work of the United Nations.

Referring to the dithering ongoing process of the reforms, PM Modi said that the expeditious changes in the responses, processes and character of the United Nations are the need of the hour.

“If we were to make an objective assessment of the performance of the UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: PM Modi

India aspires for an expanded role in the United Nations

PM Modi stressed on the need for an overhaul in the working of the United Nations. He raised the anxiety of 1.3 billion Indians, approximately 18 per cent of the world population, aspiring for a meaningful role in the intergovernmental organisation.

Highlighting India’s commitment to maintaining peace, PM Modi said that India has participated in 50 peacekeeping missions and has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers in these missions. He also brought to attention India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Act East Policy, as well as the idea of security & growth for all in the region, or its views towards the Indo Pacific region, which have always been for the welfare of humankind and not driven by vested interests.

“Indians have been waiting for a long time for the reform of the United Nations. People are worried that if the process could ever reach a logical end. For how long Indians will be kept out of the decision-making structure of the United Nations? A country that is the world’s biggest democracy and inhabits 18 per cent of the world’s population. A country which was a leading global economy for hundreds of years and also one which had endured hundreds of years of foreign rule,” PM Modi emphatically added while making a case for an expanded role of India in the United Nations.

PM Modi assures India will provide coronavirus vaccines for the entire humankind

Amidst growing concerns among poorer nations that vaccines produced to fight coronavirus pandemic might not be available to them, PM Modi assured the world that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help the entire world in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

He added that even during a difficult times such as the ongoing pandemic, India’s pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries.

“As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi reiterates India’s commitment to fighting terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering

Speaking on the menace of terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs, money-laundering and other such transnational crimes, PM Modi said that India will not hesitate in raising issues regarding the matter on the relevant platforms to bring an end to these enemies of humanity, the human race and human values.

India moving towards the aim of “self-reliance”: PM Modi

PM Modi at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly outlined the nation’s vision of “self-reliance”. He spoke how India being a self-reliant country would provide a boost to the global economy.

“In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a “Self-reliant India”. A Self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the Global Economy. Today, it is also being ensured that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes and initiatives to every citizen of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said.

India is a country where women are provided maternity leaves of 26 weeks: PM Modi

Speaking about the importance of paying more importance to the health of women, PM Modi said that India is the country that grants a maternity leave of 26 weeks to its women workforce. PM Modi also said that India is a country where rights of transgenders have been secured through necessary legal reforms.

Addressing the general debate of 75th United Nations General Assembly, he added, “India is one of those countries where women are provided Paid Maternity Leave of 26 weeks,” further highlighting the progress made in regard to the rights of members belonging to the transgender community. “In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms.”