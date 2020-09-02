Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Home Law Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

In the order dismissing the plea, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg observed that the two complaints registered in Gujarat and Rajasthan are distinct. He clarified that section 186 applies only in a case where the complaints filed in different courts are related to the same offence.

OpIndia Staff
Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea dismissed by Rajasthan HC
Sacked IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt, Image Courtesy: deshgujarat.com
8

Rajasthan High Court today dismissed a plea filed by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting the closure of a case filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) as reported by Live Law. The case was reportedly going on before the Special Court (NDPS) in Palanpur, Gujarat.

In his petition, Bhatt had contended that the Jodhpur Special Court had first taken cognisance in the NDPS case and later on a charge sheet was filed against him in the Gujarat Special Court. According to him, both the proceedings have the same foundation, therefore, section 186 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1873 (CrPC) is attracted. Under section 186 of the CrPC, a High Court can decide the place of inquiry or trial of an offence where two or more courts have taken the cognisance of the same offence and a question has arisen as to which one of them should inquire into or try the offence.

In the order dismissing the plea, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg observed that the two complaints registered in Gujarat and Rajasthan are distinct. The complaint registered in Gujarat relates to conspiracy and offence relating to the NDPS Act by placing contraband and the complaint filed in Rajasthan pertains to the false implication in NDPS case arising out of a property dispute. He clarified that section 186 applies only in a case where the complaints filed in different courts are related to the same offence. Noting that the petition lacks merit, the court observed, “Moreover, the conduct of the present petitioner is writ large from the observations made by Honourable Gujarat High Court mentioning that the applicant has scant respect for the courts”.

Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID on the accusation of falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur. The tainted cop’s lies were also exposed by the Nanavati Commission in its report wherein it debunked his allegation on the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi that he had called a meeting at his residence post-Godhra riots to allow Hindus to vent out their anger against Muslims.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Read more
News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Jaaved Jaaferi justifies Sweden riots where Islamists unleashed violence after a Quran was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi has justified the riots in Sweden by Muslim mobs. He offered the justification while responding to a user on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
News Reports

We need to convert all Hindus to Islam out of compassion because otherwise, they will keep burning in hell: Zakat Foundation member

OpIndia Staff -
The Zakat Foundation council member insists that it should be the duty of every Muslims to help non-Muslims escape the fires of hell, by bringing them into the fold of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

‘We will never give up,’ victims of Islamic terrorism Charlie Hebdo to republish cartoons on prophet Mohammed

OpIndia Staff -
Charlie Hebdo has decided to republish cartoons of prophet Mohammed that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them.
Read more
News Reports

‘Azadi’ slogans put on walls in Mumbai, roads defaced by putting abusive messages on Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram user defaces public property in Mumbai, puts up 'Azadi' slogan on wall
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more

Latest News

Law

Rajasthan HC dismisses plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt requesting discontinuation of narcotics case

OpIndia Staff -
Bhatt was arrested by the Gujarat CID for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China provokes India in Ladakh, its domestic woes reveal the country is in deep crisis

OpIndia Staff -
China's unilateral move in Ladakh triggered a new wave of hostilities with India, even as the country is beset with a host of domestic problems–Food crisis, devastating floods and bleeding banks
Read more
News Reports

Unearthing the hidden world of India’s dreaded secret Special Frontier Force

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Frontier Force had outlived its purpose and had since ensured the success of Operation Bluestar, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, and Operation Eagle.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots Accused and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita granted bail by Delhi High Court

OpIndia Staff -
North-east Delhi riots accused and JNU student Devangana Kalita has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
Read more
News Reports

‘No one sleeps hungry in Kashi’, boatman debunks claims that 350 of them are going hungry due to the Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Boatman in Varanasi debunked claims that they have to sleep hungry amid covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Gaana, Hungama, MX Player: The growing influence of Chinese companies through investments in India’s entertainment sector and elsewhere

OpIndia Staff -
Investments have been made by Chinese companies in sectors such as entertainment and news aggregator apps.
Read more
Interviews

From whether BJP funds his channel to the Lutyens cabal and Bloomsbury withdrawing book on Delhi Riots, Arnab answers it all in this interview...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief had a no-holds barred conversation with OpIndia editor Nupur Sharma
Read more
News Reports

How can Facebook outsource responsibility to shady fact-checkers with no credibility? Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg questioning ideological bias

OpIndia Staff -
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Facebook for its political biases, asks it to be fair and neutral
Read more
Interviews

Arnab Goswami speaks to OpIndia: Despite hounding by Congress, Goswami vows to pursue Palghar case where 2 Sadhus were lynched

OpIndia Staff -
Maharastra Govt had badgered Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar lynching case
Read more
News Reports

‘You will not sh*t on us’: Czech mayor lambasts Chinese Foreign Minister after he threatens Czech speaker of dire consequences during his visit to...

OpIndia Staff -
China had earlier warned the Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil over his visit to Taiwan.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,138FollowersFollow
317,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com