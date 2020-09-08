Tuesday, September 8, 2020
West Bengal: ‘I will not be able to work here, I am in pain,’ wounded staff weeps as relatives of one Tashinara Bibi attack hospital workers over ICU beds

The doctors informed the patient's family that she had to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, they expressed regret that all beds were occupied.

OpIndia Staff
Hospital staff attacked by kin of one Tashinara Bibi in West Bengal
The victim (Photo Credits: Twitter/BJP Bengal)
In a shocking incident, a hospital staff member was brutally thrashed by the kin of a 45-year-old patient named Tashinara Bibi. The incident took place at Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences in Budge Budge area in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

The Background of the incident

According to the authorities, Tashinara Bibi was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. The doctors informed the patient’s family that she had to be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, they expressed regret that all beds were occupied. Meanwhile, the kin of the patient barged into the ICU ward, without seeking permission, and began clicking pictures. Later, they returned to the hospital, thrashed, and gravely injured frontline worker Soumyadeep Sen.

Family members intimidate security personnel with lethal weapon

At the same time, another family member intimidated a security personnel at the hospital with a lethal weapon. Speaking to Khabar 24 X 7, a security guard recounted, “They came to the emergency ward with the patient. There were two people with the patient. We allowed one person in the emergency ward and asked the other person to wait.”

He continued, “The doctors told them that an ICU bed would be required but there were none available. Then, several other family members came and forcefully made their way to the ICU. One of them showed me a weapon and asked, ‘Do you want this?’ Meanwhile, they started beating our staff member.” He further stated that they will hold demonstrations, demanding justice for a fellow frontline worker. “Why was our staff member assaulted?” he asked.

Soumyadeep Sen thrashed unprovoked by kin of Tashinara Bibi

In the video shared by BJP Bengal, the victim can be seen as bed-ridden with crepe bandage tied to his arm. Shattered by the harrowing experience, Soumyadeep Sen stated, “I was filling the ICMR form for COVID (test). A family member came to me and asked about the patient’s health. Konkon da (another hospital staff member) told me that the patient needed an ICU bed. I told the family member politely that no bed was available for the patient. Other family members told me to accompany them to the ICU but I continued with my work.”

On being asked by the reporter whether he will continue to work, post his recovery, Sen broke down in tears. He lamented, “I will not be able to work here anymore. I have been staying in Budge Budge area for 8 years now…. I last went home during Durga Puja. I have liver problems. I am on saline for the past 3 days.”

No hospital staff should every get beaten like me, hopes victim

Ami kosto te bhogchi tarpor o duty korchi, tao abar COVID ward e sobair jonno. Ami bhalobasha bolechilam ja sotti hi chilo na bed. Tarpor o tara sunlo na…Ami chai jara hospital e duty kora tara jeno amar moto maar na khai.Keu jono amon maar na khai. Ami khub koshto pacchi (I am in pain but still I am doing my duty at a COVID ward for the people… I told them cordially and thrutfully that there was no bed at the ICU… They did not listen to me and (instead thrashed me)… I want that no hospital worker ever gets assaulted as I did. I am in intense pain)”, the victim told reporters.

BJP demands for police action against the accused

The State Unit of the BJP has condemned the incident and complained about the lack of police action. In a tweet addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the party stated, “Kin of one Tashinara Bibi physically assaulted and threatened COVID front-liners with firearms in a medical college in Bengal’s Budge Budge area. The hospital staff is still in shock. Expectedly, no police action even after 24 hours. Pishi heads both home and health departments.”

Muslim mob attacks Kolkata hospital

NRS Medical College and Hospital was attacked by a violent mob last year in June 2019, following the death of an old patient. Mohammed Sayeed, a resident of Tangra in Kolkata, was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Although he was admitted to the Emergency immediately, family members claimed that no proper care was given. The deceased was a local imam, claimed sources.

The Hospital turned into a battleground after family members assaulted junior doctors at the institution. The Police, when it arrived eventually, had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Doctors at the institution were forced to temporarily shut down its gates demanding protection.

