Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Explains If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

In 2013, Rahul Gandhi had held a detailed discussion with Muslim leaders from across the country. In this discussion, Rahul Gandhi had promised that the issue of delimitation of Muslim seats will be recommended to the committee and that he will also ensure that Congress adds this demand in their 2014 manifesto.

OpIndia Staff
If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details
Syed Zafar Mahmood, Zakat Foundation President, Janeu Dhari Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was ready to concede to ZFI's demands
173

The Zakat Foundation, as we have reported earlier, is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations. Furthermore, they demand ‘proportional representation’ and reservations for Muslims in government jobs. The Zakat Foundation, aside from its extremely problematic views, has been relentless in making their demands heard regardless of which government is in power.

When the Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be ‘delimited’ and Rahul Gandhi had promised to add it in their 2014 manifesto.

What is Delimitation of seats

Delimitation is the act of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats to represent changes in population. While the delimitation is in process, the number of seats allocated to a state also change depending on the population and demography. The delimitation committee’s decision is considered sacrosanct and cannot be challenged in any court of law.

Initially, when the Delimitation Committee was formed, the idea was to ensure equal representation of every segment of the population and also to ensure that no political party gets an advantage in the electoral process by ensuring that the geographical area was divided fairly.

What does Zakat Foundation want

- Advertisement -

During the negotiations for Ram Janmabhoomi, the Zakat Foundation was a part of the process. They had posed 8 extremely problematic demands to concede the Ram Janmabhoomi. Eventually, the negotiations failed, however, it is important to understand the mindset of the Zakat Foundation through the demands they made.

One of the demands made by the Zakat Foundation was “The constituencies of Lok Sabha and state assemblies where the Muslim population is very high while the Scheduled Caste percentage is not among the highest should be de-reserved. Instead, reserve those constituencies where SC percentage is among the highest, as recommended by the Sachar Committee.”

This demand stems from the ZFI’s intention of increasing Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha. The ZFI is of the opinion that the number of Muslim MPs in the Lower House of the Parliament is less than the number it is supposed to be in terms of their proportion to the Indian population. In short, they wish to have Muslim MPs proportional to their share of their population, a demand that was summarily rejected by the Constituent Assembly of India.

Furthermore, the Sachar Committee that is spoken of here is a panel that was set up by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to look into alleged Muslim deprivation and Syed Zafar Mahmood actually served in the Committee. Thus, he is promoting the recommendations of a committee he was himself a member of.

The demand for delimitation was not limited to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the negotiations thereof. This demand has been one which has been pushed by the Zakat Foundation since a long time. In fact, it is one of the tropes they use to tell IAS aspirants that they need to get into the bureaucracy so that they can make such demands a reality.

What did Manmohan Singh say in 2013 to the Zakat Foundation demand

In a presentation made by the Zakat Foundation President in the year 2016, he reveals that he had met erstwhile Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and demanded that before the 2014 elections, the LS seats should be delimited to ensure that more Muslims get elected to the Parliament.

In 2013, when the 7th Pay Commission was announced, the Zakat Foundation made a representation to the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and asked if they Pay Commission can be implemented, then why not the Delimitation demands. Interestingly, Dr Manmohan Singh was reportedly “reminded” of this pending issue while Zakat Foundation had met him in the aftermath of the Muzaffarpur riots.

According to a Times of India report, Zakat Foundation chief said, “The PM told us that in view of the upcoming election how can a delimitation commission be appointed now?”. It is to be noted that Mahmood was also the PM-appointed officer on special duty to the Sachar Committee.

What did Rahul Gandhi promise to the Zakat Foundation

In 2013, Rahul Gandhi had held a detailed discussion with Muslim leaders from across the country. In this discussion, Rahul Gandhi had promised that the issue of delimitation of Muslim seats will be recommended to the committee and that he will also ensure that Congress adds this demand in their 2014 manifesto.

The twocircles article says:

The matter was raised during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi by Dr Syed. Zafar Mahmood, President, Zakat Foundation of India who presented 20 Works to be done for Muslims. These also include the establishment of fast track courts to deal with terror allegations, compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each person who is judicially acquitted of terror allegations, deletion of para 3 from the 1950 definition of scheduled caste, withdrawal of limited competitive examination scheme for recruitment of additional 1400 IPS officers, restoration of minority character of AMU.

Rahul Gandhi with Muslim leaders including Zakat Foundation head in 2013 (source: Twocircles.net)

Essentially, if the Congress had come back to power in the year 2014 or 2019, delimitation of seats was a near certainly. This would mean far more Muslim representatives in the parliament and more importantly, the reservations being taken away from the SC/ST community.

What is interesting to observe is that this demand is not very different from the demand of separate electorates made by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, a demand that was rejected by Jawaharlal Nehru. The demand for a separate electoral essentially meant that Jinnah believed Hindus and Muslims cannot co-exist and that Hindus were incapable of representing the interests of Muslims. This was a direct consequence of the two-nation theory that was espoused by Jinnah. That the Zakat Foundation is pursuing the demand for delimitation specifically of Muslim seats, while not exactly like demanding a separate electorate also points towards the same mindset.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fact-checks Subramanian Swamy on JEE aspirants issue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Twitter had claimed that only 8 lakh out of the 18 lakh who had downloaded the JEE admit card actually appeared for the exam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ottawa-based think tank’s report on Khalistan extremism says Pakistan’s ‘geopolitical project’ is now a top terrorist threat to India and Canada

OpIndia Staff -
Prominent Canadian think tank Macdonald-Laurier Institute's report says Khalistan 'movement' is a geopolitical project developed and nurtured by Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana vs Shiv Sena battle intensifies as a police complaint is registered against her in Vikhroli police station
Read more
OpIndia Explains

If Congress had come back to power, delimitation of seats with Muslim population would have been a reality, thanks to Zakat Foundation: Details

OpIndia Staff -
When Congress was in power in 2013, the Zakat Foundation had met the then PM, Manmohan Singh and demanded that seats where Muslims form a large population be 'delimited'
Read more
News Reports

BMC issues notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over illegal construction, gives seven days time to respond

OpIndia Staff -
After demolishing Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC issues notice to Manish Malhotra for his house located in the same area
Read more
Opinions

Nazism in Kashmir? How a liberal dehumanizes “Bihari beggars”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Twitter handle belonging to one Khaleel Tickoo, who claims to be an accountant and passionate human rights advocate, was found dehumanising Indians
Read more
News Reports

Indian economy shows signs of recovery as exports in several sectors go up in the first week of September, Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery...

OpIndia Staff -
With the reopening of the economy in the country, Indian export to China was highest during the first week of September
Read more
News Reports

Traditional Sarva Dharma Puja performed to mark the formal induction of the first five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF has formally inducted the first 5 Rafale jets as a part of the 'Golden Arrows' squadron at Ambala.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Pro-Congress, AAP trolls spread fake news that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for BJP in Bihar elections

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple social media handles shared a screenshot with ABP News logo which claimed that Kangana Ranaut will campaign for the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Retired SC judge Markandey Katju to depose in favour of Nirav Modi in UK court, says he is being made a ‘scapegoat’ by BJP...

OpIndia Staff -
Katju has stated that the Indian judiciary is subservient to the BJP government and the government wants to make Nirav Modi a 'scapegoat' to hide their own failures.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal breaks yet another promise: 17 Delhi Police cops lost their lives in coronavirus duty, no compensation received as promised

OpIndia Staff -
In April this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore compensation to those coronavirus warriors who lost their lives in line of duty while fighting COVID-19.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,320FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com