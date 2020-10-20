Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he would address the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday, Aaj Tak started a live program on it, though the actual address was hours away. Since no media organisation has any solid idea as to what the PM is going to speak about, Aaj Tak decided that reciting totally random, meaningless sentences over and over again will be a good way to continue the program till 6 PM finally arrives.

PM Modi to address the nation today

PM Modi wrote, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening.” In his tweet, the Prime Minister did not mention anything in specific, leaving netizens and news channels speculating about the potential message.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Despite the limited information, Aaj Tak decided to do a 16-minute segment, decoding the Prime Minister’s tweet and the implications of his address to the nation. During the programme, the anchor informed the viewers about PM Modi’s tweet and referred to the channel’s correspondent, Sanjay Sharma for further information on the matter.

Clueless Aaj Tak reporter says the same thing in a different way

“Humare sambadata saath judh rahe hain, Sanjay kya jaankari hai aapka paas (We are now connecting to our correspondent. What additional information do you have Sanjay),” the anchor inquired. However, the Aaj Tak reporter had nothing more to add other than the already-stated fact that the Prime Minister will address the nation at 6 pm.

The clueless reporter, who was clearly caught off guard on-air, decided to cover up for it. “Jaankari ye hai ki jaald hi Pradhan Mantri saari cheezein iss mamla mein spaast karenge (As per the latest information, the Prime Minister will address the nation and make everything clear),” the reporter emphasised.

Since there was more time to kill, he further added, “There is a lot of information that people are not aware of but the Prime Minister will make everything clear when he addresses the nation.” This made netizens question the decision of the Aaj Tak anchor to refer to her correspondent, who had absolutely no new information to add about the matter. The benign gibberish on Aaj Tak also made people wonder about the reason behind conducting a long-segment with zero information.