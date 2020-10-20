Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) launched India’s first twitter-thread competition called “#Tweet4Bharat” in August in collaboration with OpIndia.com where people were presented with the opportunity to have their tweet thread published on the portal and also win cash prizes in the process.

RMP, since 1982, as part of its ‘Public Awakening’ mission has been working to shape the public discourse through seminars and events. The objective of “#Tweet4Bharat” was to encourage and motivate youngsters to use ‘twitter threads’ to write, discuss and deliberate on important issues of national importance.

The participation exceeded expectations greatly and finally, after much deliberation, we are now in a position to declare the winners. The winning threads of the participants in each category can be read here as well.

English Language

The winners in the National Integration section of the English Language category are:

Best Thread: @MeghKalyan

Most Creative Thread: @GampaSD

People’s Choice: @VedicVishal

The winners in the Gender Equality section of the English Language category are:

Best Thread: @AjayKashyap_

Most Creative Thread: @SimranCjmite

People’s Choice: @Dharma_Yoddhaa

The winners in the Social Justice section of the English Language category are:

Best Thread: @BharatiyaJedi

Most Creative Thread: @thedarklord

People’s Choice: @sandeepn9ne

The threads of each of these winners will now be listed below.

Tweet Thread by @Meghkalyan, Best Thread in English-National Integration category.

2/10 #Tweet4Bharat Hence, each one of the remaining tweets in this thread will, in addition to containing recently released original creative musical content in #Sanskrit, will feature at least one (or more) of the following: 1) Śri Rāma 2) Bhārata 3) Kaśmīr along with Sanskrit — 🇮🇳 मेघ கல்யாணசுந்தரம் (@meghkalyan) August 9, 2020

4/10 #Tweet4Bharat



Sanskrit Song ‘ŚrĪ Rāma’s return to Ayodhyā as described in the Mahābhārata’: https://t.co/TeL8spFwqJ



Faizan Mustafa’s claim about अयोध्या (ayōdhyā), संस्कृत (Sanskrit) and Indigenous sources: A response https://t.co/87xZqLByYk — 🇮🇳 मेघ கல்யாணசுந்தரம் (@meghkalyan) August 9, 2020

6/10 #Tweet4Bharat



Sanskrit album ‘Bhārata and her Kāśmīra | 6 Sanskrit songs with lines from 6 Indic Sanskrit texts before 13th c. CE’



Song 2: Sanskrit song Kāśmīra a janapada of Bhārata in Mahābhārata https://t.co/J02ltuGx9m — 🇮🇳 मेघ கல்யாணசுந்தரம் (@meghkalyan) August 9, 2020

8/10 #Tweet4Bharat



Sanskrit album ‘Bhārata and her Kāśmīra | 6 Sanskrit songs with lines from 6 Indic Sanskrit texts before 13th c. CE’



Song 4: Sanskrit song Bhārata, Mahābhārata and Vāsudeva in Pāṇini Aṣṭādhyāyī https://t.co/W0qJV4q53g — 🇮🇳 मेघ கல்யாணசுந்தரம் (@meghkalyan) August 9, 2020

10/10 #Tweet4Bharat



Sanskrit album ‘Bhārata and her Kāśmīra | 6 Sanskrit songs with lines from 6 Indic Sanskrit texts before 13th c. CE’



Song 6: Sanskrit song Kaśmīr as Pārvatī in Kalhaṇa Rājatarangiṇīhttps://t.co/YVv3NFSSmX — 🇮🇳 मेघ கல்யாணசுந்தரம் (@meghkalyan) August 9, 2020

Tweet thread by @GampaSD, Most Creative thread in the English-National Integration category, could not be published as the user has locked his/her account.

Tweet thread by @VedicVishal, People’s Choice thread in the English-National Integration category.

There is a Sukti in the Rigveda – ‘एकैव मानुषी जाति:’ means that all human race is one. Similarly, it is said in the Yajurveda:

मित्रस्य मा चक्षुषा सर्वाणि भूतानि समीक्षन्ताम्।

मित्रस्य चक्षुषा सर्वाणि भूतानि समीक्षे। means Look on all with the eye of a friend. — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

The progress of all is possible only with the spirit of collective interest and the progress of the nation is enhanced by the progress of all. And the unity and integrity of the nation is strengthened.

इळा सरस्वती मही तिस्रो देवीर्मयोभुवः |

बर्हिः सीदन्त्वस्रिधः || Rig(1•13•9) pic.twitter.com/FXms9nh1Xk — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

In this perspective, it is mentioned in the Rigveda:



परेह्यभीहि धर्ष्णुहि न ते वज्रो नि यंसते |

इन्द्र नर्म्णं हि ते शवो हनो वर्त्रं जया अपोऽर्चन्न नु स्वराज्यम् || Rigveda (1•80•6) pic.twitter.com/MEa8dkCG1z — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

It is not only the king’s responsibility to protect the nation, but the efforts of the people also hold a very important place for this. मा त्वद्राष्ट्रमधिभ्रशत्। That is, the national people have not fallen from you(king). “No Fall” of this nation means its unity and integrity. — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

आ बुन्दं वृत्रहा ददे जातः पृच्चद्वि मातरम्।

क उग्राः के ह शृण्विरे॥



“Warriors take arms in their hands and ask the motherland that which traitors are heard.”

This makes it clear that a true nationalist cannot tolerate those who have a feeling of treason in the country — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

In the Atharvaveda, through the भूमि पुत्रोऽहम पृथिव्या, the land is called mother and the people living on it are its sons. It is very important to have some qualities in the ideal devotees of the motherland. — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

Our country Bharat is one such country where differences of language, Pantha, Sect and Culture etc. are found. But still it is a glorious nation and national unity is its fundamental feature.



|| अभिवर्धताम् पयसाभि राष्ट्रेण वर्धताम् || — Viśhāl | विशालः | விஷால் (@vedicvishal) August 10, 2020

Tweet thread by @AjayKashyap_, Best thread in the English-Gender Equality category.

While the Women’s Emancipation Movement started in 19th Century in Europe, India has since time immemorial evolved gender specific worship traditions.



In Valmiki Ramayana, Sita is portrayed as a lady with a mind of her own & Adbhut Ramayan says she was a fierce warrior goddess. pic.twitter.com/GQC3trtIJj — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

In Ramayana,Queen Kaushalya performed a yajna herself before Rama was to be anointed as heir-apparent. She is referred to as Mantravid,one who is well-versed with Vedic Mantras



Rigveda contains verses composed by women like Romasa, Urvashi, Lopamudra, Sikata & Apala,among others pic.twitter.com/w8edDxj7UG — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

It is difficult to believe, that we live in a country where Ubhaya Bharati was the judge in debate between Adi Shankaracharya & Mandana Mishra, while we have 32.5% secondary school drop-out of girls in India today



Changing times in last few centuries have hurt women unimaginably pic.twitter.com/yHIrLygR73 — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

We have come a long way since independence,more girls are receiving quality education & go on to complete their graduation.



As per 14th Annual Status of Education Report 2019,number of girls getting enrolled in government schools is higher than boys in the age group of 4-8 years pic.twitter.com/KUotQ9qlHv — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

Lord Shiva is seen as ultimate man & symbol of masculinity by many.However,Ardhanarishwara(Lord Shiva & Devi Parvati) form of Shiva,is the best of Indic culture.



The concept of Ardhanarishwara is basically to manifest that masculine & feminine are equally divided within yourself pic.twitter.com/TLMd5pX0Rs — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

Across all fields, Indian women have brought laurels for India.



Indra Nooyi (Industry),Salumarada Timakka (Environment) & Sonal Mansingh (Arts) are some exceptional achievers.



Arunima Sinha,World’s 1st female amputee to scale Mount Everest is a testament to India’s Nari Shakti. pic.twitter.com/xKaUcI5BMp — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

Conclusion

India has made great strides in gender equality ever since independence,we have a come a long way,yet there is much to be done.



For this to happen,we must emphasize on Integral Feminism,on the lines of Integral Humanism,which is a Bharatiya concept of equality for all pic.twitter.com/kICSUqoojG — Ajay Kashyap (@AjayKashyap_) August 9, 2020

Tweet thread by @SimranCjmite, Most Creative thread in the English-Gender Equality category, could not be published as the account has ben suspended.

Tweet thread by @Dharma_Yoddhaa, People’s Choice thread in the English-Gender Equality category.

Young educated girls today have impressions in their mind that our traditional cultural society is discriminatory towards women



Most of them think that women are always subjugated in India ,their freedom is curbed by dharmic traditions of India . pic.twitter.com/WciaHB9KCR — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

They feel that Indian women were harassed in this Bhartiya culture and their talents were suppressed by the male dominating society .. pic.twitter.com/hB8GjTlxsr — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

Or there are some different set of values system our daughters/sisters are growing which the world has yet not known and heard of. pic.twitter.com/6VNKWXvmT8 — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

How Indian women are different as compared the women in the west in terms of their uniqueness and disposition towards the society by the multitudes in roles played by them? pic.twitter.com/ml8zyeMLWp — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

Many of the girls raised in traditional families and becoming a part of this modern elite find it very very difficult to retain their dharmic identity and cultural values and often consumed by this so called false propaganda of these modern women. pic.twitter.com/SymcE0Niw4 — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

I request to all women to Come and be a part of this great saga stories which is soon going to start and witness a revolution in their consciousness by experiencing the dharmic narrative of Indian women pic.twitter.com/e7AKV4TsCc — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

who have immensely contributed to this land and can be an asset to the future of this nation….@iidlpgp pic.twitter.com/aPdZsoFXYb — Sonal 🇮🇳 (@Voice_Of_Dharma) August 9, 2020

Tweet Thread by @BharatiyaJedi, Best Thread in English-Social Justice category.

(2/n)

The controversial Article 370 and Article 35A were not only highly biased against women but also prevented different communities from exercising their basic rights. one among the most affected communities because of this were certainly the Valmikis.#Tweet4Bharat — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(4/n)



Along with economic prosperity, Valmikis were also promised rehabilitation in the state, saying that relaxations will be made to the existing state laws in order to accommodate Valmikis which were not yet ‘permanent residents’.#Tweet4Bharat — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(6/n)



Basically keeping the whole community aloof form other government employment opportunities and essentially restricting the community to just being ‘safai karamcharis’ for decades.#Tweet4Bharat — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(8/n)



Story of Radhika Gill, a 24-year-old fourth-generation Valmiki is just another example of systematic discrimination faced by various communities. Radhika , despite being a bright student and a promising athlete, was rejected by the BSF in the final rounds pic.twitter.com/o5CvLvyxJW — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(10/n)



Radhika Gill is not alone, hundreds of students belonging to the Valmiki community and others have not only been denied their basic rights but also have been neglected to live in miserable conditions relying on government support. #Tweet4Bharat — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(12/n)



They can now not only apply for other government jobs and take admissions on professional degree courses but will also start enjoying other citizenship rights which were long denied to them.#Tweet4Bharat pic.twitter.com/USmiVdASof — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

(n/n)



This fresh empowerment is not only benefiting just the Valmikis, but also Refugees from west Pakistan, Ghorkhas and other minority groups who like Valmikis have also suffered long under the erstwhile Aparthied law.#Tweet4Bharat pic.twitter.com/bXJ5UkmnZe — Mayank (@bharatiyaJedi) August 10, 2020

Tweet Thread by @thedarklord, Most Creative Thread in English-Social Justice category.

🔶Crimes Against Women: Women are sexually harassed, paid less as compared to men, experience partiality at work, trafficked, etc.



To safeguard them, acts like the Dowry Act, Domestic Violence Act, Maternity Benefit Act, etc. have been enacted.



(2/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

🔶Crimes against Vulnerable Sections of the Society: Senior Citizens, PwDs, SCs/STs & OBCs have struggled for health, education, employment, etc.



To safeguard their interests, the GoI has set up the Senior Citizens Division, enacted the Rights of Persons…



(4/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

In 2018, the #SupremeCourt amended this act to prevent its misuse.



But this verdict saw a huge backlash across the country. The Government had to file a review petition in the SC & subsequently got the SC/ST Act amended back to its original form.



(6/14) pic.twitter.com/9Lk011DYzi — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

🔶Education: Without education, a society cannot flourish & grow. Everyone has a right to education.



To encourage people to get educated, the Government runs several programs along with reservation to the vulnerable sections of the society.



(8/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

I have personally experienced this.



There was a time during my graduation where my family was going through a financial crisis. I know how much we suffered to pay my college fees.



Back then, reservation to the EWS was not in force.



(10/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

Social Justice is the justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society.



But in India, this justice is selective.#SocialJustice is only served to those whose votes matter. And because of this, several others have suffered.



(12/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

I strongly feel that #SocialJustice must be delivered to all sections of the society. NO ONE must be denied this justice on the basis of caste, religion, gender or any such parameter. #Tweet4Bharat #JusticeForAll @iidlpgp



(14/14) — Devashish Kulkarni (@TheDarkLorrd) August 4, 2020

Tweet Thread by @sandeepn9ne, People’s Choice in English-Social Justice category.

Some of the projects @narendramodi ji full filled in last 6 year primarily to uplift the marginal poor class of India without any prejudice is prime example of #socialjustice by any govt across globe #Tweet4Bharat @iidlpgp 2/n pic.twitter.com/ZTiyAy58Fe — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

In first year itself govt allocated USD $1.1 billion for the same. 22 million cylinders were distributed in first year against target of 15 million and 44% out of these were distributed to SC & ST section. It’s a big deal because before 2014 getting cylinder 4/n #Tweet4Bharat — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

In today’s world electricity is everybody’s constitutional right and basic necessities but when modi govt took over around half of India was without electricity and as part of social justice initiative of @narendramodi govt gave charge to @PiyushGoyal ji 6/n #Tweet4Bharat — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

Medical insurance in India was only available for rich and middle class leaving a lot of INDIANS without basic health care when required due to lack of finances. Modi govt announced ayushman bharat yojna in feb 2018 to cover 40% of Indians and was launched in September 18 8/n — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

Another social justice scheme launched by @narendramodi govt is Jandhan Yojna giving bank account each and every Indian which had been deprived of it since independence. It got them into mainstream of Indian economy 10/n #Tweet4Bharat — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

A very useful article one can read about village electrification Hundred Per Cent Village Electrification Is No Mean Task – Let’s Acknowledge It https://t.co/Zzujl0trrT via @swarajyamag #Tweet4Bharat 12/n — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

PM @narendramodi ji n @smritiirani ji promised in Feb that they will push khadi and tourism associated with it in Arunachal and it’s already started yesterday thanks a lot Sir and madam for thinking about every citizen https://t.co/hToLMtdbi1 #Tweet4Bharat 13/n https://t.co/Ty2P1j8Kcb — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

As @narendramodi ji giving new direction to India a progressive & prosper,aatmanirbhar Bharat where via his social initiatives every Indian is above poverty line & India becomes vishwa guru Sharing a poem by aadaraniya Late Shri Vajpayee ji

गीत नया गाता हूं. #Tweet4Bharat 14/14 pic.twitter.com/SIFolP5yll — Sandeep Gandotra (@sandeepn9ne) August 10, 2020

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you everyone for participating!