Tuesday, October 20, 2020
#Tweet4Bharat: Here is a list of the winners in the English category and their winning tweet threads!

The participation exceeded expectations greatly and finally, after much deliberation, we are now in a position to declare the winners. The winning threads of the participants in each category can be read here as well.

OpIndia Staff
Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) launched India’s first twitter-thread competition called “#Tweet4Bharat” in August in collaboration with OpIndia.com where people were presented with the opportunity to have their tweet thread published on the portal and also win cash prizes in the process.

RMP, since 1982, as part of its ‘Public Awakening’ mission has been working to shape the public discourse through seminars and events. The objective of “#Tweet4Bharat” was to encourage and motivate youngsters to use ‘twitter threads’ to write, discuss and deliberate on important issues of national importance.

English Language

The winners in the National Integration section of the English Language category are:
Best Thread: @MeghKalyan
Most Creative Thread: @GampaSD
People’s Choice: @VedicVishal

The winners in the Gender Equality section of the English Language category are:
Best Thread: @AjayKashyap_
Most Creative Thread: @SimranCjmite
People’s Choice: @Dharma_Yoddhaa

The winners in the Social Justice section of the English Language category are:
Best Thread: @BharatiyaJedi
Most Creative Thread: @thedarklord
People’s Choice: @sandeepn9ne

The threads of each of these winners will now be listed below.

Tweet Thread by @Meghkalyan, Best Thread in English-National Integration category.

Tweet thread by @GampaSD, Most Creative thread in the English-National Integration category, could not be published as the user has locked his/her account.

Tweet thread by @VedicVishal, People’s Choice thread in the English-National Integration category.

Tweet thread by @AjayKashyap_, Best thread in the English-Gender Equality category.

Tweet thread by @SimranCjmite, Most Creative thread in the English-Gender Equality category, could not be published as the account has ben suspended.

Tweet thread by @Dharma_Yoddhaa, People’s Choice thread in the English-Gender Equality category.

Tweet Thread by @BharatiyaJedi, Best Thread in English-Social Justice category.

Tweet Thread by @thedarklord, Most Creative Thread in English-Social Justice category.

Tweet Thread by @sandeepn9ne, People’s Choice in English-Social Justice category.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you everyone for participating!

