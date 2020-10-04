Sunday, October 4, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints, asks his medical team to attend her

PM Modi was in Manali to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel. Built by the Border Road Organization (BRO) that develops and maintains a network of roads across the Indian border, 9.02 KM long Atal Tunnel will reduce the time taken to travel from Manali to Leh by five hours.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi
PM Modi stops his speech at Manali after security personal fainted (Image: Screengrab from PM Modi's speech at Manali - PMO Youtube)
8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel on Saturday in Manali. During his speech at Manali, a woman security personnel performing her duties close to the stage fainted. PM Modi immediately stopped his speech and asked the security personnel standing there to help her. He also asked his medical team to attend her.

This is not the first time PM Modi has stopped his speech to ensure medical assistance for someone. In January 2019 in Surat, PM Modi stopped his speech and asked for medical assistance for a cameraman who had fainted.

Atal Tunnel

Built by the Border Road Organization (BRO) that develops and maintains a network of roads across the Indian border, 9.02 KM long Atal Tunnel will reduce the time taken to travel from Manali to Leh by five hours. During snowfall, the Ladhak Valley cuts off from the rest of the country for six months. This tunnel will ensure connectivity all around the year. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsatal tunnel
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints, asks his medical team to attend her

OpIndia Staff -
After a woman security personnel fainted during his speech in Manali, PM Modi asked his medical team to attend her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

OpIndia Staff -
Bahujan support group on Facebook, "Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens" which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.
Read more

The media, its doorstep journalism and why it hates Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Yogi Adityanath

Opinions Shantanu Gupta -
Only because UP led by Yogi Adityanath gives them TRPs, Media also shed tears on Hathras, but don’t care about other daughters of India.

India Today does u-turn after their journalist was exposed in Hathras tape? Now says one accused was not in the village during incident

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A day after Hathras Tapes, India Today seems to have done a u-turn in the case and is now saying that one accused was not in the village during incident

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Opinions Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
Media

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.
Read more
Politics

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: PM Modi pauses his speech at Manali after a woman security personnel faints, asks his medical team to attend her

OpIndia Staff -
After a woman security personnel fainted during his speech in Manali, PM Modi asked his medical team to attend her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hathras case: Bahujan support group accuses Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of hogging limelight, calls her ‘parasite’

OpIndia Staff -
Bahujan support group on Facebook, "Revolutionary memes for Bahujan teens" which has over 32,000 likes, has accused Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar of trying to hog limelight in the Hathras case.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras Case: CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe to investigate the matter

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras case.
Read more
News Reports

Images of a BJP leader used by opposition leaders to spread fake news that father of an accused in Hathras case is close to...

OpIndia Staff -
An image of BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi with BJP leaders used to claim that he is father of one accused in Hathras case
Read more
News Reports

‘Yahi mauka hain’, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to the charge of Congress doing politics on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to allegations of playing politics on Hathras case, Shashi Tharoor said political parties can do politics in democracy, & it is the opportunity
Read more
Crime

Begulsarai: Mob tried to lynch Bajrang Dal workers trying to protect a woman from abusive husband Aftab, around 400 gathered with weapons

OpIndia Staff -
Bajrang Dal leader Shubham Bharadwaj and others were attacked by mob when they were rescuing a Hindu woman from abusive husband Aftab
Read more
News Reports

Media and politicians spat on us, we are ready for narco test, if impartial investigation proves our kids innocent, release them: Viral video of...

OpIndia Staff -
A Jagran report claims that charges of eve teasing and rape were added to the Hathras Case after a Congress leader met the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Media circus: Times Now wonders if Republic will ‘introspect’ for a story they themselves pursued for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
While Times Now itself had claimed that Sushant Sinsh Rajput was murdered, now they want others to introspect for claiming murder
Read more
News Reports

“Opposition wants to stir riots”, UP minister Ramapati Shastri alleges conspiracy behind politicisation of Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader and UP minister Ramapati Shastri questioned on The Hathras case, "Why is the Opposition against narco and polygraph test?"
Read more
Opinions

The media, its doorstep journalism and why it hates Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Yogi Adityanath

Shantanu Gupta -
Only because UP led by Yogi Adityanath gives them TRPs, Media also shed tears on Hathras, but don’t care about other daughters of India.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,021FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com