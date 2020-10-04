Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel on Saturday in Manali. During his speech at Manali, a woman security personnel performing her duties close to the stage fainted. PM Modi immediately stopped his speech and asked the security personnel standing there to help her. He also asked his medical team to attend her.

This is not the first time PM Modi has stopped his speech to ensure medical assistance for someone. In January 2019 in Surat, PM Modi stopped his speech and asked for medical assistance for a cameraman who had fainted.

Atal Tunnel

Built by the Border Road Organization (BRO) that develops and maintains a network of roads across the Indian border, 9.02 KM long Atal Tunnel will reduce the time taken to travel from Manali to Leh by five hours. During snowfall, the Ladhak Valley cuts off from the rest of the country for six months. This tunnel will ensure connectivity all around the year.