Monday, October 19, 2020
“I see no reason why BARC cannot make a public statement”: Here is what the email exchange between BARC and Republic TV said

Responding to the accusations levelled by BARC, Republic TV questioned Council's silence over the matter despite confirming it in private that it did not find any malpractice and hasn't initiated any disciplinary action against it.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV and BARC
On Sunday, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) accused the Republic TV of “misrepresentation” after the channel led by journalist Arnab Goswami quoted an official communication from the Council to claim that it was innocent of malpractice in the TRP manipulation case.

The statement issued by Republic TV cited an “official email” from BARC and asserted that “there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the News Network”.

Hours after the revelation by the Republic TV, BARC issued a statement claiming it was “dismayed at the misrepresentation of its communication by Republic Network”. The Council further added that it had not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing the required assistance to the law enforcement officials.

“BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same,” the statement by Council said. 

Republic TV urged BARC to issue a public statement clearing their name from TRP scam

Responding to the accusations levelled by BARC, Republic TV questioned Council’s silence over the matter despite confirming it in private that it did not find any malpractice and hasn’t initiated any disciplinary action against it. It said that since the matter is in the public domain and the channel’s name is being tarnished, BARC should issue a public statement and put to rest the unsubstantiated allegations levelled against it.

The Republic TV further added that they have been constantly and persistently asking BARC to issue an official statement that there is no malpractice by or disciplinary action against it and in this regard the channel CEO Vikas had written an email to BARC on October 16, urging them to issue a public statement to end this controversy and rumour-mongering by vested interests who are unabashedly using the current lack of coherent statement by BARC to further their own agenda and interest at the cost of channel’s reputation and credibility”.

BARC privately confirmed to Republic TV that there is no malpractice or disciplinary action against them

The next, i.e October 17, BARC CEO Sunil Lulla responded to Republic TV’s email confirming that the Council had not found any violations against the channel, and has therefore not initiated any action against it. The statement also included that there had been no disciplinary action initiated against the Republic Media Network and that they would have been given a prior intimation to the channel if that were the case.

Republic CEO responded back, once again exhorting the Council to make an official communication to clear the air surrounding the accusations of TRP manipulation levelled against the channel.

“If BARC knows and has confirmed to us that there is no malpractice and no disciplinary action against Republic, why is it not saying so publicly? When the matter is in the public domain, and our name is being besmirched publicly, why is BARC not issuing a public statement?” Republic TV said.

BARC is throwing us under the bus: Republic TV

Republic TV also argued that when Mumbai Police Commissioner publicly cited BARC’s analytical report in his press conference to accuse Republic TV of malpractices, why is the council mealy-mouthed about the matter and not willing to come clean on it. It accused that BARC is throwing them under the bus under pressure from vested interests as their competitors—India Today and India TV—have representation on the IBF Board. Republic TV has requested urgent steps to issue a public statement clearing their name in the controversy.

BARC email to Republic TV nails Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s lies

The BARC’s mail written to Republic TV has categorically stated that there has been no manipulation by Republic media network. The mail states that if there was any complaint against Republic, BARC would have informed about the same to the media house. With this sensational disclosure by BARC, the entire campaign by Mumbai Police against Republic Media Network has turned out to be a lie.

The BARC e-mail now proves that Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had lied about the involvement of Republic Media Network in ‘Fake TRP’ scam during the press conference.

Earlier, Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had addressed a press conference to name Republic TV in the ‘fake TRP’ scam despite the FIR naming India Today in the scam. Param Bir Singh, who had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit, had sent a notice to BARC to acquire their viewership data. Singh had also claimed that BARC had found that Republic TV had carried manipulation in viewership data.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

