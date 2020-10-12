BJP on Saturday alleged that Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president Mithun M Rai had disregarded the “Natha” tradition by making defamatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the media, the president of the BJP Dakshina Kannada unit Sudarshan Moodbidri said Rai had spoken disrespectfully against Yogi Adityanath during two protest meeting against the Hathras incident, on the outskirts of Mangaluru a few days ago.

The Congress leader had reportedly called Yogi Adityanath incompetent and had threatened to blacken his face with ink had he stepped foot in Dakshina Kannada district.

The BJP leader said that the Congress youth leader had insulted the Nath tradition of Hinduism which Yogi Adityanath heads. The BJP leader said that Rai should realise the Natha tradition has close links with Mangaluru as its mutt is housed in Kadri and Yogi Adityanath is a leader of the tradition. The BJP leader tore into the Congress Youth President by saying that Rai had not only shown his true colours but also displayed how the Congress party conducts itself.

“Rai has perhaps forgotten that Yogi Adityanath, head of the Goraknath Mutt, in his religious capacity even now is an inevitable part in selecting and ensuring smooth succession at the Kadali mutt in the city. The Jogi community holds the Kadali mutt in high esteem and Rai’s utterances in the name of the right to freedom of expression is an affront to the community. Any protest should not cross limits of democratic decency,” the BJP leader said.

Moodbidri stated that Yogi Adityanath had successfully handled the law and order situation in a state as vast as Uttar Pradesh. He said, with regards to the Hathras incident, Yogi Aditynath has assured that the UP government would not leave any stone unturned and make sure that the perpetrators are given strict punishment. Saying so the BJP leader asserted that Congress party should show equal concern when it comes to crimes against women in non-BJP states.

How Congress had tried to exploit the Hathras incident

It may be recalled how the Congress party led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had tried to exploit the brutal Hathras incident to revive their drowning political career. In fact, Rahul Gandhi’s aide in Hathras had revealed murky details of Congress’ bloody plot to instigate caste riots in the village.

The Congress plot to politically exploit the incident was exposed further when audio of the call between an unidentified person and the victim’s brother was leaked where the former was heard is heard telling Sandeep, the brother of the victim, to not leave his house because senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi would be visiting his home.

He was heard tutoring the victim’s brother about Priyanka Gandhi’s visit and what they should tell her about the administration’s investigation into the case.