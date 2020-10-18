On 18th October, India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

Today, somewhere in the Arabian Sea, INS Chennai, India’s stealth destroyer, fires a BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile with pin point accuracy. pic.twitter.com/SzlcUtPn9h — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) October 18, 2020

DRDO made a public statement about the test and marked that the missile successfully hit the designated target with pinpoint accuracy. As a prime strike weapon, BrahMos is a highly versatile weapon jointly designed, developed, and produced by India and Russia. It is made under BrahMos Aerospace, which is an India-Russia joint venture. BrahMos missiles can be launched from ships, aircraft, submarines, and land.

BRAHMOS, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer

INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy. — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 18, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the BrahMos Aerospace and the Indian Navy for the successful test.

Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.



Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy, congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 18, 2020

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO, congratulated the scientists and personnel involved in the mission. He added that He stated that BrahMos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

India has test-fired several missiles in the last few weeks, including the anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The original 290-km range BrahMos has already been deployed in Ladakh as well as Arunachal Pradesh during the ongoing military confrontation with China. Indian armed forces have already inducted the land and warship-based versions of the BrahMos missiles, which fly almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8.