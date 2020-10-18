Sunday, October 18, 2020
Updated:

Fascinating visuals: India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with pinpoint precision

As a prime strike weapon, BrahMos is a highly versatile weapon jointly designed, developed, and produced by India and Russia

OpIndia Staff
BrahMos file photo
India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic missile (File Photo: PIB)
5

On 18th October, India successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai somewhere in the Arabian Sea.

DRDO made a public statement about the test and marked that the missile successfully hit the designated target with pinpoint accuracy. As a prime strike weapon, BrahMos is a highly versatile weapon jointly designed, developed, and produced by India and Russia. It is made under BrahMos Aerospace, which is an India-Russia joint venture. BrahMos missiles can be launched from ships, aircraft, submarines, and land.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the BrahMos Aerospace and the Indian Navy for the successful test.

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO, congratulated the scientists and personnel involved in the mission. He added that He stated that BrahMos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

India has test-fired several missiles in the last few weeks, including the anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The original 290-km range BrahMos has already been deployed in Ladakh as well as Arunachal Pradesh during the ongoing military confrontation with China. Indian armed forces have already inducted the land and warship-based versions of the BrahMos missiles, which fly almost three times the speed of sound at Mach 2.8.

