After receiving a lot of flak on social media for posting offensive anti-Hindu content online, Eros Now has now been slapped with a cyber complaint filed by Suresh Nakhua, spokesperson of BJP Mumbai. Nakhua shared a copy of the cyber complaint on Twitter.

Filed a Criminal Complaint against @ErosNow & @krishikalulla regarding cybercrime offences and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.



Will also follow up this with a physical complaint very soon. https://t.co/tft2khWfor pic.twitter.com/hLORldC1WJ — Suresh Nakhua (सुरेश नाखुआ) (@SureshNakhua) October 22, 2020

Tagging Krishika Lulla, Director/Producer at Eros International and Eros Now in a previous tweet Nakhua had accused them of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He had said that he would take the OTT platform owned by Eros International Media Ltd. to the court for the vulgar content posted by them. Later, he tweeted the copy of the cyber complaint filed by him against Krishika Lulla and Eros Now. He also said that he would lodge a physical complaint soon.

Erow Now deleted the posts and apologised

Eros Now had deleted the offensive posts on Navratri and had tendered apology earlier in the day after the hashtag #BoycottErosNow started trending on Twitter. The posts now deleted by Eros Now had vulgar content and images of scantily dressed actresses, where they had associated Navaratri with sex. The posts had highly objectionable text such as “Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri”, “Let’s have majama in my Pyjama”, “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.” etc.

The digital platform had first attempted to hide critical comments on their posts but people started sharing the posts on social media calling out Eros Now for disrespecting Hindu festivals.

Complaint filed against far-left portal Arré

Eros was not the only one that chose to offend during the festival time. Arré, a far-left website, which often spews venom against Hindus and its culture, also descended to another low by posting a similar sexual innuendo against Hindus, targeting their cultures and festivals. As a result, a complaint has been filed against the portal and its officials by Mumbai based lawyer Chandni Shah.

As promised, I have filed a complaint u/s 153(a), 295(a), 504, 505, 506 of the IPC along with section 67(a) of the IT Act against :



1. @ArreTweets

2. @Arresai

3. @sharan_saikumar

4. https://t.co/GDQIfrw1d2



For their derogatory & malicious article on auspicious Navratri fest. pic.twitter.com/0qVb9lnEaN — Adv. Chandni Shah (@adv_chandnishah) October 22, 2020

On 17th October, Arré posted a tweet that said, “This year, # Navratri in Gujarat will not be the same. But even the pandemic might not be able to repress hormones that come roaring out once the mating dance begins.”

The tweet contained a link to an article published in the portal in 2017 titled “Navratri And The Mating Dance Of The Gujarati”, which had tried to claim that Navratri is nothing but a festival of sex. Both the tweet and the article have been taken down by Arré now after the outrage on social media.

Not just this, Arré also posted an image of Maa Durga holding severed heads. The severed heads of asuras symbolically depicted as, “Rapist, Assaulter, Molester, Predator” was put out by Arre to subtly insinuate that Hindus were essentially sexual predators.