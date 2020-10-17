Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home Crime Delhi: JNU student pretending to be consultant to the PMO arrested for committing fraud
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: JNU student pretending to be consultant to the PMO arrested for committing fraud

The young man, Aniket Dey (22), is studying MA from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and was apprehended for committing fraud in the name of being a PMO Consultant.

OpIndia Staff
JNU student pretending to be a PMO advisor arrested in connection with a fraud case
Aniket Dey (Source: JNU)
10

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a JNU student who described himself as a consultant to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The young man, Aniket Dey (22), is studying MA from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and was apprehended for committing fraud in the name of being a PMO Consultant.

Delhi Police have asserted that Aniket was committing fraud by portraying himself an expert consultant and duping unwitting people and organisations. In order to ensure export order of face masks to Saudi Arabia, Dey had also submitted fake notifications. 

Accused fleeced Rs 7 lakhs on the pretext of obtaining custom clearance

On the pretext of getting custom clearance from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport for the delivery of face masks, Dey had reportedly fleeced Rs 7 lakh from a company. When the officials asked him about his credentials, he claimed that he was a consultant working with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). 

However, when the officials conducted a detailed investigation, it was revealed that the man was a fraud. Airport officials immediately informed the police of IGI Airport police station about the forgery, after which Dey was arrested.

Dey was arrested earlier as well in connection with a fraud case

Police have recovered fake ID and visiting card of PMO from the man. The accused had a history of committing frauds and was also arrested once in connection with a cheating case. The police have now launched a probe to ascertain if the man had duped other people in the name of export as well. Reportedly, Aniket has tricked a businessman of sending face masks worth Rs 2.23 crores.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, a clothing factory owned by Anuj Jain and located in East Delhi started manufacturing face masks after the work was stopped during the lockdown. He met Aniket, a JNU student who lured him into sending face masks to Saudi Arabia. He took Rs 5 lakh in advance. A letter with the permission of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) was also prepared.

During investigation, the letter was found to be fake. An FIR was registered in this case on September 11, 2020. Anuj Jain also lodged a case of cheating at Ghazipur police station. Now Aniket has been arrested from Assam. He had also taken a car from Anuj Jain. Aniket, who graduated from Amity University in Noida, has also written a book called ‘The Three Tales’. He also threatened custom officers. He is a ‘cyber expert’.

He also used to intimidate people on social media by projecting himself as PMO’s Youth Advisor. He was also able to secure a VIP pass during the lockdown and had also gotten Anuj a VIP pass. Based on forged documents, he had booked a hotel room in Bangalore a month ago where he was arrested after a quarrel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJNU fraud
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index
Read more

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

Union govt announces level playing field for digital media including PIB accreditation and other benefits, issues clarification on FDI policy in the sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Personnel working in digital media outlets will be eligible for PIB accreditation, health benefits, concessional rail fare etc

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Delhi: JNU student pretending to be consultant to the PMO arrested for committing fraud

OpIndia Staff -
The JNU student posed himself as a Consultant to the PMO to the Custom Officials at the Delhi Airport, has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao raises questions about conduct of Andhra Pradesh police in a rape case by a Church Pastor in Tirupati: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the rape accused being a Church Pastor, Tirupati denied that he is a pastor, and delayed registering the case
Read more
World

Trouble mounts for Joe Biden, son’s emails reveal shady deal with Chinese firm and a ‘payout’ for the Democrat presidential nominee: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Fox News has also reported that Joe Biden himself was in on a deal that involved Hunter Biden, his son, and a Chinese company.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against Kangana Ranaut and sister for ‘sedition’, ‘spreading communal hate’ etc after complaint by Munawar Ali and Sahil Ashraf Syed

OpIndia Staff -
In fresh trouble for Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, an FIR has been filed against the two for supposedly spreading 'communal hatred'
Read more
News Reports

Saharanpur Riots: Former Social Welfare Principal Secretary and District Magistrate booked under sedition charges for violating provisions of SC/ST Act

OpIndia Staff -
Ex DM Alok Pandey and Social Weldare Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar booked under sedition charges for not granting SC-ST Act benefits to SC victims
Read more
News Reports

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui repeats allegations against actor and his family in molestation case against brother to POCSO court

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has earlier been accused of infidelity by his estranged wife Aliya aka Anjana Kishore Pandey
Read more
News Reports

Controversy over Soyeb Aftab ranking first in NEET even though Akanksha Singh scored same marks: Here are the tie-breaking rules of NEET

OpIndia Staff -
In the NEET results which were declared on Friday night, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have secured 720 out of 720 marks and got 1st and 2nd rank
Read more
Government and Policy

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Protests erupt demanding CBI inquiry as BJP leader dies in custody, family says he was picked up by police ‘without any explanation’

OpIndia Staff -
A BJP leader from West Bengal, East Medinipur district has been suspiciously found dead during his police custody on Thursday.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,493FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com