Delhi Police on Friday arrested a JNU student who described himself as a consultant to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The young man, Aniket Dey (22), is studying MA from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and was apprehended for committing fraud in the name of being a PMO Consultant.

Delhi Police have asserted that Aniket was committing fraud by portraying himself an expert consultant and duping unwitting people and organisations. In order to ensure export order of face masks to Saudi Arabia, Dey had also submitted fake notifications.

Accused fleeced Rs 7 lakhs on the pretext of obtaining custom clearance

On the pretext of getting custom clearance from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport for the delivery of face masks, Dey had reportedly fleeced Rs 7 lakh from a company. When the officials asked him about his credentials, he claimed that he was a consultant working with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

However, when the officials conducted a detailed investigation, it was revealed that the man was a fraud. Airport officials immediately informed the police of IGI Airport police station about the forgery, after which Dey was arrested.

Dey was arrested earlier as well in connection with a fraud case

Police have recovered fake ID and visiting card of PMO from the man. The accused had a history of committing frauds and was also arrested once in connection with a cheating case. The police have now launched a probe to ascertain if the man had duped other people in the name of export as well. Reportedly, Aniket has tricked a businessman of sending face masks worth Rs 2.23 crores.

According to a report published in Amar Ujala, a clothing factory owned by Anuj Jain and located in East Delhi started manufacturing face masks after the work was stopped during the lockdown. He met Aniket, a JNU student who lured him into sending face masks to Saudi Arabia. He took Rs 5 lakh in advance. A letter with the permission of the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) was also prepared.

During investigation, the letter was found to be fake. An FIR was registered in this case on September 11, 2020. Anuj Jain also lodged a case of cheating at Ghazipur police station. Now Aniket has been arrested from Assam. He had also taken a car from Anuj Jain. Aniket, who graduated from Amity University in Noida, has also written a book called ‘The Three Tales’. He also threatened custom officers. He is a ‘cyber expert’.

He also used to intimidate people on social media by projecting himself as PMO’s Youth Advisor. He was also able to secure a VIP pass during the lockdown and had also gotten Anuj a VIP pass. Based on forged documents, he had booked a hotel room in Bangalore a month ago where he was arrested after a quarrel.