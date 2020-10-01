Thursday, October 1, 2020
Hathras: Congress scions Rahul-Priyanka attempt to wash off mother’s sins during Nirbhaya case after trying to wash off father’s Bofors sins by shouting Rafale

Well, the determination of the Congress party to rob the nation needs no introduction. But what is worrying is the fact that the party pretends to be a holy cow on possibly all counts while trying to attack the Modi government.

Jhankar Mohta
Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
The unfortunate Hathras incident has become more of a political hippodrome for the two legal heirs to the Congress throne- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. As soon as the incident came to the fore, Gandhi scions grabbed on to it as an opportunity to reinvent their plummeting career. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a no-holds-barred attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh asking for his resignation.

The brother-sister duo today embarked on a journey to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. When their motorcade was impeded owing to the section 144 imposed in that area, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hopped out of their vehicle and started walking along with scores of Congress workers, shouting slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Well knowing Congress’ previous charades, one can be sure that the brother-sister duo was trying to pull off this stunt to score a few political goals. But at the face of it, what Rahul and Priyanka were grappling for, was quite overwhelming. But one wonders why then the Gandhi scions, who seemed to be so moved by this incident chose to ignore all the recent crimes happening in the states ruled by its own party.

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

Only today it was reported how two minor girls in Baran in Congress-ruled Rajasthan were gang-raped for three consecutive days. Despite the two sisters talked about the crime on camera, Congress senior leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot insisted that the minor girls were not ‘forced’. Maybe this was not as heinous to draw reactions from the brother and sister or since the duo is currently too busy castigating the BJP government, they have forgotten to hold its own government accountable.

Congress scions could not manage to take out time to pay visit to the family of victim of Balarampur rape case

Another similar incident took place in Balarampur, where a 22-yr-old Dalit woman died after she had allegedly been gang-raped by two youths on Wednesday. Balarampur, a village in Uttar Pradesh, incidentally fell on the route taken by the Gandhi scions to reach Hathras. This too was ignored by them. The brother and sister who headed straight for Hathras could not spare some time to visit the family of the victim of Balarampur. Probably because the Hathras incident has been getting more media coverage and thus is a better platform to get noticed and kickstart their drowning careers or attack the BJP government.

Party President Sonia Gandhi who condemns ‘Nirbhaya of Hathras’ stayed silent when her own party leader downplayed the Nirbhaya rape case

Moreover, one wonders why Sonia Gandhi, who has been vociferously condemning the BJP government over the gruesome incident and said the ‘Nirbhaya of Hathras’ did not die but was killed by a “cruel and insensitive” government and its administration, remained mum when the Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit has said that the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case was “blown out of proportion” by the media. There was not a word of condemnation when her own party’s senior leader downplayed the Nirbhaya case saying that there were several cases of rape taking place across the country and that her government had no role to play in the security situations.

For the uninitiated Congress leader, late Sheila Dikshit served as the chief minister of New Delhi 15 years from 1998 to 2013 and was at the helm of affairs when the Nirbhaya case happened in the capital city.

Likewise, not a word of damnation when Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had in an insensitive remark favoured making public the identity of the Nirbhaya Gang rape victim.

Well, the determination of the Congress party to rob the nation needs no introduction. Name any scandal, and a Congress link emerges. What is worrying, however, is the fact that the party pretends to be a holy cow on possibly all counts while trying to attack the Modi government.

Congress claims misappropriation of PM-CARES Fund forgetting how it siphoned funds from the Congress-run PMNRF

In one such incident, a few months ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM CARES Fund to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had accused PM Modi of setting up a parallel national relief fund which is opaque, at a time when PMNRF already exists. Sonia Gandhi had, in April, asked the Prime Minister to transfer all PM-CARES fund to the National Relief Fund. Through a series of Tweets, the Congress president had claimed misappropriation of PM-CARES Fund and cast aspersion on the government of India.

However, it turns out that it was Congress which for at least three consecutive years, i.e., 2005-2006, 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 diverted and siphoned funds from the Congress-run national relief fund (PMNRF) to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. 

It is pertinent to note that the PMNRF is not constituted by the parliament. PMNRF was constituted by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, what is little known is that when it was constituted, the managing committee had included the President of the Congress party specifically.

Rahul hops on one leg to castigate PM Modi on an imaginary Rafale scam, fails to recall his father legacy- the Bofors scam

Moving on, it becomes imperative here to remind Rahul Gandhi, who had based his entire campaign for 2019 general elections on imaginary Rafale scam, about the Bofors legacy which was exclusive to Rahul Gandhi’s family. It was his father Rajiv Gandhi who presided over the Bofor’s scam and received kickbacks to a tune of Rs 64 crore from the deal.

A gentle reminder to Congress calling Modi government to be a fascist regime

While the opposition parties, especially the Congress and left-liberal media constantly accuses the current Modi government to be a fascist regime without freedom of speech, the fact is that the PM and the government is constantly being attacked, labelled a thief by the very same people without any fear of retaliatory action from the government. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and all Congress leaders keep saying chowkidar chor hai, where chowkidar means PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi had even attributed this comment to the Supreme Court. This comes in sharp contrast to how the Congress party had reacted when Rajiv Gandhi was called a chor. 

Fascist Indira Gandhi imposed the draconian emergency to protect her political interests.

Though Congress harps on Modi being fascist, the only party which has proven fascist credentials is Congress and the only proven fascist was Indira Gandhi who had imposed the draconian emergency to protect her political interests.

Indira Gandhi, whose 1971-election victory against Raj Narain was dismissed by the Allahabad High Court in 1975, imposed a national emergency in the country to protect her political interests. Indira Gandhi, rather than accepting her defeat with all the grace, imposed the draconian emergency and locked up her political opponents in 1975.

If there is anybody in the history of this country, who has attempted to wreck the country’s democratic values, it is none other than Rahul and Priyanka’s grandmother- Indira Gandhi.

And while speaking on how Rahul Gandhi goes on a mindless rant against the Modi government, forgetting his own family legacy, it becomes important to remind the Gandhi scion, who recently went on a headless rant against the Government on the India-China border issue, that it was your great grandfather- Jawaharlal Nehru who had handed over Tibet to China on a golden platter.

When the Congress claim that India lost territory to China in the recent stand-off with China along the LAC, Rahul Gandhi should be shaken up to remind that in one of the biggest historical blunders, the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed China to build the Aksai Chin road thereby occupying an Indian territory without Delhi noticing it.

Congress and its long list of goof-ups

Besides, the laundry list of several other goof-ups involving the Congress governments in its 55-year long rule is practically endless, including the numerous terror attacks carried out by Pakistani terror outfits like LeT, JeM, etc in the Indian heartland and the dastardly attack on the Indian Parliament to name a few.

Besides the Nehru government granting Kashmir the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, the Simla Agreement that we had with Pakistan at the end of the 1971 war that culminated in the liberation of Bangladesh, the 1962 Indo-China war, Nehru sacrificing Indian candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council, are few other such Congress misadventures which has costed India dearly.

Jhankar Mohta

