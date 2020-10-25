Sunday, October 25, 2020
Twitter user dares India Today to block him for calling it ‘sold out’, India Today obliges

The official Twitter handle of India Today blocked the user with the name daredevil, responding with 'Sure. If that is what you wish Sir'.

OpIndia Staff
India Today is blocking users on Twitter for criticizing them
India Today is getting attacked from left and right in the dark and bright for a list of wrong reasons. From sensationalizing TRP Scam to blame it on Republic TV and then getting named as the actual main accused to giving a platform to Rhea Chakraborty, allegedly named as a possible accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the channel is getting flack from all directions.

Today, it published an official statement in which it accepted that the channel had paid a fine of Rs.5 Lakh with the court for alleged rating hampering. Though it seems like they tried to disconnect the ongoing investigation from the fine they had paid, the statement in itself is confusing enough the internet is loving it. The channel tried to claim victory by saying that they were asked to deposit the fine amount with the court, and not with BARC which had imposed it.

User demanded to be blocked, India Today obliged!

What if you are a supposed superstar in your field, and someone asks you to block him/her because he disagrees with you. What would you do? In normal circumstances, you may decide to find out what has been bothering the person or just ignore him/her as blocking can be done from his/her end too. But today, when a netizen called all news channels ‘sold out’ and demanded to get blocked by India Today, lo and behold, the media house went ahead and obliged!

The official Twitter handle of India Today blocked the user with the name daredevil, responding with ‘Sure. If that is what you wish Sir’.

Reaction from the netizens

Someone has rightly said that social media platforms never fail to amaze the readers, which was one such situation. An innocent troll-full comment on India Today’s press release is going places.

Although India Today channel was never in the top position among the English news channels, its group channel Aaj Tak was the number one channel among Hindi News channels for several years. But recently, it has been displaced by Republic Bharat, the Hindi from Republic network, which has started a big turf war between the two media houses.

In all the mess, on 8th October, Police Commissioner Mumbai Police named Republic TV in TRP scam, but later it was revealed that India Today was the main accused. In fact, the FIR suggested that Republic TV was not even named in the first FIR. Republic TV has locked horns with Maharashtra Police and allegedly shown the problems with the department by repeatedly asking them about different cases, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently Mumbai Police has registered FIR against the entire editorial team of Republic TV. 

