India Today is getting attacked from left and right in the dark and bright for a list of wrong reasons. From sensationalizing TRP Scam to blame it on Republic TV and then getting named as the actual main accused to giving a platform to Rhea Chakraborty, allegedly named as a possible accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the channel is getting flack from all directions.

Today, it published an official statement in which it accepted that the channel had paid a fine of Rs.5 Lakh with the court for alleged rating hampering. Though it seems like they tried to disconnect the ongoing investigation from the fine they had paid, the statement in itself is confusing enough the internet is loving it. The channel tried to claim victory by saying that they were asked to deposit the fine amount with the court, and not with BARC which had imposed it.

User demanded to be blocked, India Today obliged!

What if you are a supposed superstar in your field, and someone asks you to block him/her because he disagrees with you. What would you do? In normal circumstances, you may decide to find out what has been bothering the person or just ignore him/her as blocking can be done from his/her end too. But today, when a netizen called all news channels ‘sold out’ and demanded to get blocked by India Today, lo and behold, the media house went ahead and obliged!

The official Twitter handle of India Today blocked the user with the name daredevil, responding with ‘Sure. If that is what you wish Sir’.

Reaction from the netizens

Someone has rightly said that social media platforms never fail to amaze the readers, which was one such situation. An innocent troll-full comment on India Today’s press release is going places.

Block me too! Pweeze! Block all of us.. you will have so much peace. It might take you a week to block all of us, but do it. Just do it



– Nike#PMSpeakUpOnSSRCase #InTolerantMumbai — Sara (@SaraSushant2020) October 25, 2020

Block me too

And yes i want to tell you that apologies properly on 27th at 9pm.

We will watch your apology on you tube became we haven’t subscribe for your channel on dishtv.

Thank you. #PMSpeakUpOnSSRCase — Muskan – Bot Mannge Insaaf (@Muskan__1999) October 25, 2020

I knew you cannot take criticism at but atleast learn to be self reliant. The press release that have you made, has same manner and colour combinations like republic Khud ka kuch originality rakho 🙏 — Sia – SSR BOT 🙏🔱❤️🦋🌪️💫 (@siasawant) October 25, 2020

This channel has gone mad!! Your whole business model is to reach more people! Not block them if you don’t like what they say!! — Sharanya Singh (@SharanyaSingh7) October 25, 2020

Although India Today channel was never in the top position among the English news channels, its group channel Aaj Tak was the number one channel among Hindi News channels for several years. But recently, it has been displaced by Republic Bharat, the Hindi from Republic network, which has started a big turf war between the two media houses.

In all the mess, on 8th October, Police Commissioner Mumbai Police named Republic TV in TRP scam, but later it was revealed that India Today was the main accused. In fact, the FIR suggested that Republic TV was not even named in the first FIR. Republic TV has locked horns with Maharashtra Police and allegedly shown the problems with the department by repeatedly asking them about different cases, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Recently Mumbai Police has registered FIR against the entire editorial team of Republic TV.