Jharkhand: Black cover removed from Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station after BJP leader complained

Hours after BJP leader Babulal Marandi raised objection over covering the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station with black cloth, the same has been removed by the district administration. On Thursday, BJP leader Marandi took to Twitter to share images of the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station.

He said that the Durga Puja pandal at Ranchi railway station was covered in black cloth which has hurt the religious sentiments.

विपक्षी दल के नेता के रुप में राज्य की जनता की भावनाओं को आप तक पहुँचाना मेरा दायित्व है। दुर्गा पूजा सिर्फ हिंदुओं का ही नहीं अपितु सभी धर्म के लोगों के शक्ति और स्वास्थ्य वर्धन हेतु आस्था और विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) October 22, 2020

Condemning the same, he said that this move does not sit well with the Hindus. He added that Durga Puja is a festival not only for Hindus but it is for strength for people of all religions.

Hours after he raised the issue, the district administration has now removed the black cover of the Puja pandal. As per sources, the Puja pandal was opened to public from 21st October 2020. As per district administration guidelines only 15 people are allowed at a time in the pandal for worship. On 22nd October 2020, Ranchi District SDO visited the pandal and thinking that the decorations and paintings displayed around puja pandal may attract crowd which may violate the COVID-19 protocol, he asked the same to be covered.

The pandal administration covered the same on his orders. However, within an hour of issuing such an order, he again directed the covers to be removed. Subsequently, adequate barricading was put up to avoid crowding and violation of COVID-19 protocol.

Every year, the Durga Puja pandal is set up at the Ranchi railway station by the people in surrounding area. While the Indian Railways is not involved in organisation of the pandal, this year, adequate precautions are being taken following the COVID-19 protocols.