‘Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death’: Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore

Speaking to Republic TV, Surjeet Singh Rathore said that he was told by filmmaker Suraj Singh that Rhea was at Rajput’s home on the night of June 13 but had left later.

Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore says Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on JUne 13
Following BJP leader Vivekananda Gupta’s explosive testimony that Rhea Chakraborty met actor Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death, Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore has also attested to the claim, saying that Rhea Chakraborty was indeed at Sushant’s residence on June 13.

Speaking to Republic TV, Surjeet Singh Rathore said that he was told by filmmaker Suraj Singh that Rhea was at Rajput’s home on the night of June 13 but had left later. Suraj was also present at the hospital on June 15.

“When I went to Cooper Hospital on 15 June, Suraj Singh told me that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant’s residence on the night of 13 June and had probably left due to some fight. Suraj Singh was co-ordinating everything and he called Rhea and introduced me to her and Sandeep … I don’t know any of them,” Surjeet said.

On being asked why Surjeet had made such a startling revelation now and not to the investigating authorities, he stated that he was not approached by the CBI for his testimony. He also added that he made this disclosure earlier too but amidst the cacophony of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the media probably missed it.

Surjeet further noted that he did not know Sushant Singh Rajput personally and had not been in contact with Suraj Singh for months then.

Advocate Vivekananda Gupta claims Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13

Contrary to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s assertions that she had not met Sushant Singh Rajput from almost a week before his death, Mumbai BJP leader Vivekananda Gupta on Thursday made a sensational disclosure that Rhea had allegedly met Sushant a day before his death, ie on June 13. Vivekananda said that “he was provided this information by an eyewitness”.

According to Gupta, an eyewitness had seen Sushant dropping off Rhea Chakraborty at her apartment late in the night on June 13. He also said that Mumbai Police was working under pressure due to which an investigation which should have been completed in 2-3 days was dragged to 55 days. Gupta alleged that Sushant Singh’s death is a murder case but police had hastily declared it as suicide.

Gupta argued that nobody has seen Sushant’s body hanging from the ceiling, which raises suspicion over the suicide angle being peddled in the media. He said that there could be a possibility that Sushant was killed before being hanged.

