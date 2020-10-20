Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Unless Mohua Moitra is a Hindu from Pakistan, her comment on CAA makes no sense: Here is how the TMC leader made a fool of herself

Mahua Moitra(Source: Indian Express)
More than 10 months have passed since the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act by the central government but the ignorance and the deliberate attempts to stoke fears surrounding the Act, even among the elected legislators continue unabated. Recently, Mahua Moitra, the TMC MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, made a fool of herself while whipping up fears about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a bid to attack the BJP, Moitra quoted BJP president JP Nadda, claiming that he had talked about implementing CAA soon. Moitra added that the state would soon show the door to the BJP long before they show them their papers.

Mohua tried to take a dig at the BJP with her snarky tweet, but while doing so, she ended up exposing her own stupidity when she claimed that she wouldn’t be furnishing her papers for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) doesn’t affect Indian citizens, Mohua Moitra made a fool of herself

The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed by the government last December aims to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring Islamic nations of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The bill enables members of six religions, that is Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs, to apply for the Citizenship of the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill does not affect the citizens of India and it has no provisions to either disenfranchise the Indian nationals or curtail their fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Neither does it concern deportation of any foreigner from the country. It only concerns persecuted minorities who have fled the neighbouring three countries and have sought asylum in India.

Unless Mahua Mitra is one of the persecuted Hindus from the neighbouring countries staying in India and seeking its citizenship, she has nothing to worry about furnishing documents. However, with the West Bengal Assembly Elections just months away, one cannot expect anything better from TMC leaders than preying on the fears of people and sowing confusion and apprehensions against the central government by peddling lies, even if that entails making a spectacular fool of oneself.

