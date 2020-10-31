MP: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Kamal Nath over his 'dog jibe'

Ahead of the by-polls in the State of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has upped its ante against the Opposition Congress. While addressing a public rally in Shadora in Ashoknagar district on Saturday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath for resorting to name-calling.

The former Congress leader, who defected to BJP in March this year, said, “Kamla Nath comes to Ashoknagar and tries to demean me by calling me a dog.” Hitting back at his comments, Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised, “Kamal Nath, listen to me carefully. Yes, I am dog because the public is my master whom I earnestly serve.”

He added, “Yes, I am a dog! Because dogs protect their masters at any cost. Yes, I am a dog because if anyone points fingers at my master (referring to common people) or brings in corrupt and destructive policies, then I will bite you back (stop such legislation at any cost). Yes, I am a dog and I am proud to be able to serve my people.”

#WATCH: Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people… because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/UyY4xQHdZl — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, “Ashoknagar lies in my heart, the people here are my family. I am attached to the land and will continue to serve you till my last breath.” He also urged people to vote in support of BJP candidate Jajpal Singh Jajji.

अशोक नगर मेरे दिल में बसता है, और यहां की जनता मेरा परिवार है। यहां की माटी से मेरा खून का संबंध है और मैं अपने जीवन के आखिरी सांस तक आप लोगों की सेवा करता रहूंगा।



अशोक नगर के शाडोरा में आज भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री जजपाल जज्जी जी के समर्थन में जनसभा के संबोधन के दौरान। pic.twitter.com/hhZZw0T6vk — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 31, 2020

By-polls in Madhya Pradesh, an opportunity for Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh is going to by-polls on 28 seats, out of which 22 seats belonged to rebel Congress MLAs who had defected to the BJP. The BJP needs just 9 seats to retain a majority stake in the State legislative assembly. It is important to note that 16 of the 28 seats fall in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered a stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-poll is considered as an opportunity for the former Congress scion to emerge as a formidable leader in the BJP camp.

Scindia had resigned from the Congress party and had joined BJP in the month of March this year. On leaving Congress, Scindia had said that Congress was no longer the party that it used to be and that it rejected reality.