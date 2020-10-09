Popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda made some controversial comments on politics and elections during an interview with an entertainment portal on Thursday. Making his dissatisfaction with the current system as it stands clear, he said that a benevolent dictatorship would be preferable to the system that we have now.

Asked whether he will make a foray into politics at some point in the future, Vijay Deverakonda replied, “I don’t have the patience for it. The political system itself is someway not making sense, as in how we go about elections is not making sense. I don’t think everyone should be allowed to vote.” He continued, “So there is this concept that when you get on a plane and you’re flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the Airlines decide who is most competent, who understands this best to put the best person possible to fly the plane.”

Elaborating further on his disgruntlement with the electoral system, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Why we are having money swing a vote? Why we are having cheap liquor swing a vote? It is ridiculous. I am not even saying rich people should vote. I don’t even think the rich people should vote. I think the middle-class who have the most at stake, people who are educated, people who will not get swung by a little money, I think they…”

He confirmed that he does not believe everyone should have the right to vote. Expressing his displeasure, he said that he will not stand in elections where people vote for money or alcohol. He continued, “I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that’s the way to go. I think that’s the way you can make change. Like, just shut up, I have good intentions, you don’t know what’s good for you maybe but stick to this and 5-10 years down the line, it is going to pay off.”

“I think somewhere dictatorship is the right away but you need to have a good guy,” Vijay Deverakonda said. He also admitted to having certain “radical” thoughts in his head that he won’t share because he knows they are “unacceptable”. The Telugu actor starred in the popular movie ‘Arjun Reddy’, which was remade into Hindi as Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor.