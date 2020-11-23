Monday, November 23, 2020
Home News Reports As Delhi chokes yet again, the blame sits squarely on Delhi government’s shoulders. Read...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Delhi chokes yet again, the blame sits squarely on Delhi government’s shoulders. Read how

A total of ₹883 crores were collected by the AAP government as environmental cess in the last 4 years, as per the Sunday Guardian report. From it, only Rs 15.58 crores have been spent so far.

OpIndia Staff
RTI reply says Kejriwal government spent only 1.6% of green cess, collected for combating pollution
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, image via Twitter
1

While Delhi is witnessing the hazardous level of air quality, the Delhi government has been mostly engaged in a blame-game. But, it is important to note that the Delhi government has left a large chunk of its environmental cess unspent. In a written reply to an RTI filed by The Sunday Guardian, the Transport Department of the Delhi has reportedly revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had only spent 1.6% of the total environmental cess collected to combat pollution in the recent four years.

As per reports, a total of ₹883 crores were collected by the AAP government as environmental cess in the last 4 years. An amount of ₹503 crores was collected in 2017, ₹228 crores in 2018 and ₹110 crores in 2019 and ₹4 crores till September 2020. Most of it was collected as environmental cess from incoming trucks to Delhi and a part of diesel sale in the NCR. But, the AAP-ruled Delhi government had spent only 1.6% of the environmental cess, even though the Chief Minister had assured to contain the menace of pollution in Delhi.

It was reported that only ₹15.58 crores were spent in the last 4 years for clean air and environmental protection. The RTI reply to Sunday Guardian reportedly revealed that no amount was spent in 2017 for the cause while ₹15 lacs were spent in 2018 for maintenance of improvement of non-motor vehicle lanes. An additional 43 crores were spent for the deployment of civil defence volunteers as marshals in Delhi. Although AAP had promised to procure hydrogen-powered buses for public transport, the Delhi government has spent only ₹15 crores since 2019 for the same. The RTI reply also stated that the government had released around ₹265 crores for the development of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Rapid Rail Transport System) after a court order in 2018. The funds were released from the environmental cess collected.

Arvind Kejriwal blames air pollution for rising Coronavirus cases

In a press conference on November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that pollution was responsible for the drastic rise of Coronavirus cases in the National Capital. As of November 13, Delhi has recorded a whopping 43,116 active cases and a total of 7,332 fatalities. Arvind Kejriwal stated, “…When we wake up from sleep, we see only smoke around us. The number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi is rising dramatically. And the major reason behind this is pollution. We had earlier controlled the number of active cases, till October 20. But, since then, cases have been on the rise. There are many reasons but pollution happens to be the major reason…”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi pollution report, Delhi air quality, Delhi cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Marriage between Christian woman and Muslim man upsets faithfuls, attending bishop says sorry

OpIndia Staff -
Mar Mathew Vaniyakizhakkel, former bishop of Satna, has said he is sorry for having attended a marriage function of a Christian woman with a Muslim man.
Read more

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital

Bihar: Tension in Katihar district after Islamist mob desecrate, vandalise Chhath Puja ghat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One local person informed that the son-in-law of a local Islamic cleric was involved in the disruption of Chhath Puja festivities

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts

Did Kerala govt hurriedly pass anti-media law anticipating criticism over underreporting of COVID-19 deaths? Read details

Editor's picks Shashank Bharadwaj -
Volunteer group records every Covind-19 related death in Kerala, and finds its around 43% more than official death figures for the state

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

As Delhi chokes yet again, the blame sits squarely on Delhi government’s shoulders. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
The environmental cess is collected from the trucks that enter Delhi every day, and as a part of every litre of diesel sold in the NCR.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid ‘remotely-controlled’ Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, timed it to Trump’s visit for international media coverage: Read details of fresh charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The supplementary charge sheet was filed under the UAPA sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (collecting funds for terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy).
Read more
Politics

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Marriage between Christian woman and Muslim man upsets faithfuls, attending bishop says sorry

OpIndia Staff -
Mar Mathew Vaniyakizhakkel, former bishop of Satna, has said he is sorry for having attended a marriage function of a Christian woman with a Muslim man.
Read more
News Reports

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Tension in Katihar district after Islamist mob desecrate, vandalise Chhath Puja ghat

OpIndia Staff -
One local person informed that the son-in-law of a local Islamic cleric was involved in the disruption of Chhath Puja festivities
Read more
News Reports

Jal Jeevan Mission provided tapped water to over 2.6 crore families so far: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
2.6 crore families have benefited from the tapped water connections provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch.
Read more
News Reports

Canada to return idol of Hindu Goddess Annapoorna stolen over 100 years ago from India

OpIndia Staff -
The idol was stolen from a shrine in Varanasi about a century ago and was kept at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in the University of Regina.
Read more
News Reports

J&K: Tunnel discovered near international border, suspected to have been used by terrorists eliminated during Nagrota encounter

OpIndia Staff -
Sandbags were reportedly discovered with Pakistani markings. It is believed that the tunnel was not for one-time use.
Read more
Politics

I am shocked that P Chidambaram is shocked about draconian anti-FOE law by Kerala govt

Nirwa Mehta -
Throwback to the time Congress-led UPA brought in the draconian section 66A of the IT Act that could put one in jail for 3 years over 'offensive' social media posts
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,580FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com