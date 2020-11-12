Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home News Reports Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him,...
Editor's picksLawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and arrested him

The Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the pre-arrest bail application filed by Goswami on Thursday.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami (Photo Credits: DNA India)
89

 

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has filed for anticipatory bail before the City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest in connection with a case registered by the Mumbai police for allegedly ‘resisting arrest’ and ‘obstruction of public servants’ from doing their official duty on November 4

On November 4, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Arnab Goswami, his wife Samyabrata Goswami, his son and two unknown persons for allegedly obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties. The FIR against Arnab and his family by the Mumbai Police had come after they had barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami with 30-40 armed policemen to drag and arrest him in the 2018 suicide case.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged by under Sections 353 (deterring public servant from discharging duty), 504 and 506 (provoking the breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The complainant had said that she along with a team of officers from the Mumbai Police had gone to arrest Goswami in the abetment to suicide case when Goswami and his son had allegedly physically assaulted the police officers in a bid to prevent Goswami’s arrest. She had claimed that Goswami’s wife, co-accused in the FIR, allegedly tore an official document which was handed over to her for the purpose of signing, thereby, damaging public property.

Arnab Goswami has sought protection from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true and there is a video recording of the incident to prove the same.

The Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the pre-arrest bail application filed by Goswami on Thursday.

The anticipatory bail by Arnab Goswami at the Sessions court comes a day after Supreme Court had ordered his immediate release after it granted interim bail in connection with the suicide case filed against them by the Maharashtra government.

Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra hearing the petition said that Bombay High Court made an error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail on technical grounds. Granting the bail to Arnab Goswami, the apex court also directed the Raigad police to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab Goswami forthwith.

The Supreme Court also asked Arnab Goswami and two other accused to execute a personal bond for an amount of Rs 50,000 for release on interim bail.

Justice Chandrachud, hearing the plea had made scathing observations saying, “If we don’t interfere in this case today we will walk on path of destruction. If left to me I won’t watch the channel and you may differ in ideology but Constitutional courts will have to protect such freedoms”.

Arnab was arrested last week by the Mumbai Police after it had reopened 2018 abatement of the suicide case of an architect, Anvay Naik.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Politics Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

‘Not eyeing power in Maharashtra, this govt will fall on its own’: What Devendra Fadnavis said about Bihar, its impact on West Bengal and...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders believe that the Maharashtra government won't last long and fall on its own soon.
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

Muslim man voted for Tejashwi, his wife voted for Modi: Viral video shows how women voted in record number to ensure NDA victory in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman said that she wanted Modi to win in Bihar because he was a nice person and he had done good work for people.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
News Reports

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.
Read more
News Reports

A large number of people gather outside Taloja Jail to welcome Arnab Goswami, light diyas on the street

OpIndia Staff -
To control the crowd in front of Taloja Jail, police had to deploy extra forces, so that the traffic movement on the road is not disrupted.
Read more
News Reports

“MGB would have lost regardless of AIMIM candidates”: Asaduddin Owaisi punctures Congress’ “vote katua” allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On the seats whered AIMIM contested and NDA won, the margin of victory is more than AIMIN votes, which shows they didn't effect MGB
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,506FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com