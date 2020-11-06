Days after an ISIS sympathiser Islamist terrorist had killed four people and injured several in a terror attack in Vienna in Austria, the Austrian govt has decided top shut the mosques which were frequented by the terrorist. The terror attack was conducted by 20-year-old Austrian Macedonian, Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police during the assault.

According to reports, the authorities are shutting down two in Vienna with immediate effect, as it is suspected that these institutions had played vital roles in radicalising Fejzulai. The two mosques are identified as Melit Ibrahim mosque in the Ottakring district and the other being the Tewhid mosque in the Meidling area. During the probe, it was found that the terrorist had visited these two places frequently.

It is reported that only one in these two mosques are officially registered as a mosque, while the other is registered as an Islamic Association.

“We are dealing with a violent perpetrator who was evidently intensely involved in the network of political Islam, of sympathisers, who took on their ideology,” Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

Confirming the development, the Islamic Religious Community of Austria said that in discussion with the relevant authorities, they are closing one officially recognised mosque. The statement by the organisation said that the most was being shut down after it was found to have broken rules over religious doctrine and its constitution. The mosque had also violated well as national legislation governing Islamic institutions.

The Ministry of the Interior said that the govt will close more mosques if found to be having links radical Islamists. The ministry said that the Austrian govt will order the closure of mosques that it deems a threat to national security.

Austria has arrested 15 people so far in relation to the terror attack. Interior Ministry officials of Austria have confirmed that all these 15 people are part of the radical Islamist scene in the country. The authorities also said that seven of them have criminal convictions, and four among them were convicted for terrorism charges.