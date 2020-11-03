Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Updated:

Vienna synagogue terror attack was carried out by ISIS-sympathising Islamic terrorist, confirms Austria Interior Minister

As reported by news agency AP, another suspected terrorist carrying assault rifle and a fake suicide belt was shot by the authorities.

OpIndia Staff
Austrian Interior Minister confirms Islamist terrorist attack in Vienna
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that the attack in Vienna was carried out by an Islamist terrorist
In the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack at a synagogue in Vienna last night that left several people dead and many injured, the Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer confirmed that the attack was carried out by an Islamic terrorist.

Describing the terrorist attack as an attempt to weaken or divide Austria’s democratic society Nehammer during a conference today said, “We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least Islamic terrorist.” He said that one attacker who was heavily armed and was wearing an explosive belt was an ISIS sympathiser. As reported by news agency AP, another suspected terrorist carrying assault rifle and a fake suicide belt was shot by the authorities.

The Minister appealed to people to stay indoors until, further notice from police. Children are advised not to attend schools and stay at home. One terrorist was killed by police in an attack in central Vienna yesterday.

The attack in Vienna

The horrific attack in Vienna was reportedly carried out by multiple terrorist who went around shooting random people in near a synagogue. At around 8 PM local time, several shots were fired at a busy street in the city center. The attack happened at six locations. One police officer was also injured in the attack.

Islamic terror attacks in Europe

European countries have witnessed several attacks by Islamic terrorists in past few days. In October, an Islamic terrorist beheaded a French History teacher named Samuel Paty for showing a caricature of Prophet Mohammad to his students. The incident was strongly condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This was followed by a number of similar attacks in France. In the same month, three more people were killed and several injured by an Islamic terrorist shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ in an attack in Notre Dame Church in Nice, France. The same day, two more attacks were reported one from Avignon in France and the other from Mecca. In Avigon, an unidentified man wielding a knife reportedly attacked a group of police officers patrolling the streets of Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. In the other incident, a man in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was arrested after he stabbed a guard at the French consulate.

In the month of September, four people were injured in a knife attack near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after the magazine announced that it was going to republish the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad that had caused Islamic Terrorists to launch a terror attack against them in 2015.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

